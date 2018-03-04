Early sporting greats who helped put city on the map

SPORT has always played an important part in the history of Ipswich - here are just a few interesting facts regarding some of the games played in the 1880s and early 1900s.

RIFLE CLUB

The Ipswich railway rifle club had its range near the One Mile Bridge in 1888. Among the members were A. Neild, D. Davies, W. Thallon, H. Mills, C. Kruger, W. Page, J. O'Hanlan, S. Swift, N. Moorhouse and J. Borthwick.

SWIMMING

A meeting of railway employees was held at Mr McGrath's North Star Hotel, Ipswich on November 1, 1902, to form a swimming club. It was decided to call it the Ipswich Railway Amateur Swimming Club and officers appointed were - president A. Nield, vice-presidents Messrs T. Darker, J. Petford, John McGrath, J. Parlane and secretary H. Hall, P.M. McDonald and treasurer M.R. McGregor. A committee of eight was also appointed to interview the caretaker of the baths (near St Mary's) with regard to swimming arrangements. These were Messrs Burkett, McGregor and T. Millar. The club decided to open its 1902 season with 66 yards open handicap in the corporation baths on November 12.

CYCLING

The first cycling festival of the Lockyer Bicycle Club was held on the recreation reserve, Laidley on Easter Monday, April 12, 1909. Winner of the championship was E. Holm.

SPORTS & PASTIMES CLUB

This was formed on November 2, 1908, at the railway workshop, North Ipswich. A sub-committee of Messrs W. Jeffrey, R. McGregor, J. Elliott, J. Siddons, A. Schaffer, J. Lonagan and E. Beattie was appointed to draft rules and conditions for the new club.

OTTABA SPORTS CLUB

This club held its third annual sports gathering on its sports ground on January 1, 1903. Twelve events were played and 20 pounds, 15 shillings and sixpence paid in prize money. A person who gained quite lot of that money was T Newton, Ellenborough Street, Ipswich. He won six pounds for obtaining a first and second in the Ottaba Newton Handicap.

FOOTBALL CLUB

A meeting in the Caledonian Society's rooms in the Lands Office Ipswich on April 5, 1911, considered forming a Railway Association Football Club. The club was formed and the colours chosen were white with green bands and white knickers. Officers elected were - patrons Messrs C. Pemberton and T. Cribb jnr, president E. Robinson, 10 vice-presidents (names not recorded) secretary M.H. Helsden and treasurer A. Middleton.

FOOT RACES

The first of a series of foot-races under the auspices of the newly formed Goodna Harriers Club at Laidley was run on the rectory ground on August 29, 1911. The grounds were lit by acetylene gas. E. Hodges won the 75 yards handicap and G. Marks the 100 yards handicap.

SWIMMING

On October 31, 1911, a meeting of the Excelsior Ladies Swimming Club was held those elected to office were treasurer N. Butchart, L. McGregor secretary and committee B. Ivette, A. Brittian, N. Rae, L. Harding, K. Keenan and M. Flynn.

RACING

The first race meeting of the newly formed Plainland Race Club was held in Mr Neumann's paddock on June 5, 1911.

POLO

The Laidley Polo Club formally opened its season on March 30, 1912. The club's ground was in Mr John Gunn's paddock at Forest Hill.

IPSWICH AMATEUR WHEELERS

A weekly road race of the Ipswich Amateur Wheelers took place on March 23, 1912. The five-mile course commenced at the Ipswich Girl's Grammar School then through Silkstone, and finished at a water trough on Warwick Rd in which 22 cyclists contested the event and winner were (1) A. Minnett (by half a cycle) (2) D. Carmichael and (3) J. Hastings.

THREE MILE CHAMPION SWIM

(Ladies), A ladies three-mile champion swim was held in the Bremer River on March 22, 1913. J.W. Blair said "the race is a unique one in the history of the Bremer River, as I believe it is the first time such a championship has been decided in the Commonwealth. Competitors entered the water at Booval by diving into the river from a boat and the race finished the Ipswich Wharf (end of Nicholas St).

"The winner was M. King, whose winning time was two hours, five minutes and 17 seconds. She received a silver rose bowl and a basket of flowers."

ROLLER SKATING

A roller skating rink was opened in the Burnett St Hall, Ipswich, in May 1914.

BOAT CLUB

There was a Bremer Boat Club and chairman at a meeting in November 1914 was E. Cole. The club held an open day on December 1 and large and small decorated motor boats gathered at the Bremer Bridge, then travelled downstream to Dinmore Rocks.

CYCLING

Roy Lewis, after having competed in the Queensland Cycling championship in Sydney, returned to Ipswich. He had gained second place in the mile race and was placed third in the five-mile race. This was in 1915.

MOTORCYCLE CLUB

The Ipswich and West Moreton Motorcycle Club was formed at a meeting on September 5, 1912, in W. Dowd's shop. The annual subscription was five shillings.

Officers elected were J.W. Blair (patron), C. Flint (president), G. Treagle (jnr secretary), A. Luke (treasurer) and W. Dowd. The opening run was made on September 7 when they rode to Boonah and returned to Ipswich the next day.