Early showers are just the beginning of more rain to come

THIS morning's early morning shower is just the beginning of what forecasters expect is going to develop into an unseasonable thunderstorm.

Just over 3mm fell on the city since last night but the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting more showers and a possible thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening.

BOM forecaster Harry Clark said Tuesday would be 'very showery'

"There is still high chance of showers but not as much by Wednesday. By the time Thursday comes it's going to be mostly sunny going into the weekend," he said.

A cloudy and wet end to the long weekend for Eastern #QLD, with an upper trough producing showers and rain areas south of Yeppoon, extending into #SEQ this afternoon. Rain easing tomorrow morn but remaining showery for much of the day.

"There is a whole lot of moisture coming from the coast and an upper trough is providing extra oomph. A lot of cool air in the atmosphere is helping to produce more rain.

Tomorrow will clear to partly cloudy conditions with only the slight chance of a shower before the rain clears completely in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will peak at 24C today, slightly under the May average, before increasing to 29C on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday and the weekend will be slightly cooler, dropping off to day time maximums of 25C, 22C on Saturday and 23C on Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be 'the first real taste of winter' with overnight temperatures dropping as low as 5C on Saturday and 6C on Sunday and day time maximums only reaching 22C and 24C.

The chilly overnight temperatures are well below the mean minimum average of 11C.

Mr Clark said a surge of dry south-westerly air would clear out any moisture in the air and allow heat to escape quickly at night.

"It's like taking the blanket off and clearing any cloud," he said.

"Once the dry air floats through, there will be maximums of 22 on Saturday and 24 on Sunday. It's not unusual but up until this point, it has been quite a warm start to May.

"It will be the first taste of winter, dropping down to 5C on Saturday and Sunday."