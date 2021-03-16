Early rush for tickets as Cup returns

Channel Seven presenter Liz Cantor is the official ambassador for this year's Ipswich Cup.

AFTER an unscheduled year off from the Cup, the people of Ipswich are absolutely champing at the bit for this year’s event, especially if early ticket sales are any indication.

Barely two hours after tickets for the June 19 event went on sale, more than 80 had been snapped up, with phones and emails down at the Turf Club running hot with inquiries from excited race fans.

There are still three months to go until the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival kicks off, and cup organisers are hoping for a crowd of about 20,000, albeit with some COVID measures in place.

This year’s Carnival includes the return of the Ipswich Cup, the Channel Seven Family Race Day and the Festival of Horsepower soiree.

Channel Seven presenter Liz Cantor is the official ambassador for this year’s Cup and she said understood how much the event was missed last year.

Liz has a strong affinity with horses and is looking forward to playing an important role in Ipswich’s biggest race day.

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Ipswich this year after last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid-19,” Ms Cantor said.

“Racing is such a colourful and engaging sport that brings an entire community together and to be part of that experience is really special.”

Ms Cantor is a part-owner in two racehorses, including Dusty Tycoon with trainer Rob Heathcote and Lyrical Girl with Tony Gollan, while also sitting on the board of the Transitioning Thoroughbreds Foundation, which works to find homes for retired racehorses.

“To have so many guests returning to Ipswich for this one event is a testament to the Cup. Some patrons have been coming back to meet up with friends and family for the past 25, 30 and 40 years,” she said.

“It is a privilege to be part of the festivities and I’m honoured to be part of the 2021 event that has such a significant role in the region.”

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.ipswichturfclub.com.au to find out more about the Ipswich Winter Racing Carnival.