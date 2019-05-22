Early rises on telly with Channel 7's Sunrise

A CHILLY group of Ipswichians huddled around the Channel 7 Sunrise cameras yesterday morning at the crack of dawn, out the front of the Ipswich Nature Centre.

Weatherman and all-round sweetheart, Sam Mac was on deck to entertain crowds, including Jack Sim Brisbane Ghost Tours and a jogging troupe.

When asked how he was enjoying south-east Queensland, Mr Mac gushed.

"We come up here a lot but it is rare we do a whole week, so we're cramming as many elements as we can in,” he said.

"We've already had alpacas on the show, I've interviewed Brisbane Lions players.

"We've had people in space suits, I've interviewed Vincent Fantauzzo one of the best artists in Australia, I slept in a room that was surrounded by Asher Keddie portraits - it's okay, she's his wife, it's not weird.

"And today we interviewed a guy who does ghost tours, so a pretty eclectic week so far.

"I'm actually not scared of ghosts, I haven't had any ghost encounters but I am willing it to happen.

Sam Mac entertaining a crowd at the Ipswich Nature Centre for Channel 7's Sunrise. Navarone Farrell

"Maybe if I spend more time in Ipswich I'll find one. I have to go to the cemetery with (Jack Sim) apparently.”

Tomorrow, from 5.30am until 8.30am, the Sunrise crew will also be filming at Summer Land Camel Farm at Harrisville.

"We've never broadcast from a camel farm before so it's a first for us. We all know about how the camel milk and the products are used for so many different things so it's going to be quite fascinating to learn about that up close,” Mr Mac said.

Managing director of Summer Land Camel Farm, Jeff Flood said it's terrific to get the shows out into the regions to show everyone where they are and what they have to offer.

"This kind of thing with Sunrise will help us talk about that and get more and more people know where we are, that's good for everybody,” he said.

"The more people that know about the scenic rim that want to come out it's better for every little business, the servo, the corner café, the bloke who's growing potatoes.

"We have a pretty unique and interesting story which helps frame that conversation so we're just absolutely delighted to play our role in part of that and bringing Australia to the Scenic Rim.”