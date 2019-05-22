Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Mac entertaining a crowd at the Ipswich Nature Centre for Channel 7's Sunrise.
Sam Mac entertaining a crowd at the Ipswich Nature Centre for Channel 7's Sunrise. Navarone Farrell
TV

Early rises on telly with Channel 7's Sunrise

Navarone Farrell
by
22nd May 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHILLY group of Ipswichians huddled around the Channel 7 Sunrise cameras yesterday morning at the crack of dawn, out the front of the Ipswich Nature Centre.

Weatherman and all-round sweetheart, Sam Mac was on deck to entertain crowds, including Jack Sim Brisbane Ghost Tours and a jogging troupe.

When asked how he was enjoying south-east Queensland, Mr Mac gushed.

"We come up here a lot but it is rare we do a whole week, so we're cramming as many elements as we can in,” he said.

"We've already had alpacas on the show, I've interviewed Brisbane Lions players.

"We've had people in space suits, I've interviewed Vincent Fantauzzo one of the best artists in Australia, I slept in a room that was surrounded by Asher Keddie portraits - it's okay, she's his wife, it's not weird.

"And today we interviewed a guy who does ghost tours, so a pretty eclectic week so far.

"I'm actually not scared of ghosts, I haven't had any ghost encounters but I am willing it to happen.

Sam Mac entertaining a crowd at the Ipswich Nature Centre for Channel 7's Sunrise.
Sam Mac entertaining a crowd at the Ipswich Nature Centre for Channel 7's Sunrise. Navarone Farrell

"Maybe if I spend more time in Ipswich I'll find one. I have to go to the cemetery with (Jack Sim) apparently.”

Tomorrow, from 5.30am until 8.30am, the Sunrise crew will also be filming at Summer Land Camel Farm at Harrisville.

"We've never broadcast from a camel farm before so it's a first for us. We all know about how the camel milk and the products are used for so many different things so it's going to be quite fascinating to learn about that up close,” Mr Mac said.

Managing director of Summer Land Camel Farm, Jeff Flood said it's terrific to get the shows out into the regions to show everyone where they are and what they have to offer.

"This kind of thing with Sunrise will help us talk about that and get more and more people know where we are, that's good for everybody,” he said.

"The more people that know about the scenic rim that want to come out it's better for every little business, the servo, the corner café, the bloke who's growing potatoes.

"We have a pretty unique and interesting story which helps frame that conversation so we're just absolutely delighted to play our role in part of that and bringing Australia to the Scenic Rim.”

channel 7 summer land camels sunrise
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Rising Ipswich superstar set for Origin stage

    premium_icon Rising Ipswich superstar set for Origin stage

    Rugby League He was touted about earlier this week as being the Sydney Roosters’ replacement for their retiring star halfback Cooper Cronk.

    • 22nd May 2019 4:49 PM
    Ipswich almost $200 million worse off without Labor

    premium_icon Ipswich almost $200 million worse off without Labor

    Politics The funding was contingent on the ALP gaining power.

    • 22nd May 2019 4:30 PM
    Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    premium_icon Injured worker receives super payment after 18-month ordeal

    News His right arm was left severely damaged following an accident

    The lessons Ipswich's Labor stronghold needs to learn

    premium_icon The lessons Ipswich's Labor stronghold needs to learn

    News Much can be taken into next year's state election

    • 22nd May 2019 4:00 PM