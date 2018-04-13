Early riser calls time: Mike's last day delivering the paper

FOR the first time in decades, Mike Boyland will wake on Monday morning and not have to throw rolled up newspapers onto the front lawns of his many loyal customers.

For close to 40 years, the Vogue News owner has risen at 1.30am to deliver papers and work 12-hour days at his Ipswich business.

Having enjoyed only two holidays since he and wife Lynn bought the business in 1981, the family is preparing to close the newsagency they have poured unquantifiable hours, blood, sweat and tears into.

The Boylands bought Vogue News when it was at the original site, a short distance up the road on the corner of Brisbane and Wharf Sts, before they moved a few hundred metres in 2003, where the shop stands today.

About the same time they also bought the newsagency at Winston Glades shopping centre.

"It's going to be bitter-sweet," Mr Boyland said.

"I'm going to be crying on Monday probably."

Father and son duo Mike and Nathan Boyland will sell the last newspapers at Vogue News on Sunday. Emma Clarke

"The old ladies, the regulars, have promised me a hug. I'm at the stage now where I have to slow down on work, I'm getting too old."

Mr Boyland said one of the most memorable moments over the past 37 years had been winning a newsagent of the year competition 10 months in a row.

The grand prize was a week on Daydream Island. It was one of the two holidays he and Lynn took.

The Boylands moved to Ipswich with their three-year-old daughter, Liana, and a one-year-old son, Nathan. A few years later they had another son, Steven.

Before he owned a newsagency, Mr Boyland was an electrician and a football coach. He and Lynn thought about buying a pub when he left the trade, but settled on a newsagency in Ipswich.

"The most satisfying thing was to run this business when we were told not to, that we couldn't handle it. I wanted to and we did," he said.

Mr Boyland said that for many decades, newsagents were an integral community service but deregulation had impacted the industry.

He said it started when greeting cards were sold in supermarkets. In the 90s, Women's Weekly, the biggest selling magazine, went on the shelves in Coles.

"Once upon a time you couldn't buy a greeting card anywhere but in a newsagency, you can buy them anywhere now. Servos, Coles, anywhere," he said.

Mr Boyland said he was most looking forward to sleeping in and being able to watch a whole movie without having to go to bed early.

Fighting back after the floods

Vogue News owner Mike Boyland is rebuilding at the flood destroyed his Brisbane Street business. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times IPS100211YOGU10A

NOT even 19m of flood water could stop Lynn and Mike Boyland.

The Vogue News owners braved the weather twice in their 37 years in business on Brisbane St, returning each time to sell newspapers, cards and scratches.

"We went through two floods, one was fair dinkum, flood water went a metre and a half over the roof," he said.

"Then there was one the following year, it came to a metre from the back roller door and stopped. By that time we had already stripped the whole shop to get everything out of the place." To get bank into the shop, it took three days to put everything back in."

It was a great relief to the business owners because by them, the Boylands had no insurance. "No one would take us on, it was $75,000 to re-insure the building," Mr Boyland said.

It took three months to secure their $100,000 insurance payout and another four months before they were able to open again. "As soon as we got insurance, we went to a shop fitter and got started," Mr Boyland said.

"We had to strip the shop, we had no choice, it was starting to smell. Everywhere I went, someone would ask me when I was opening."