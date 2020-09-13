Early reality check for Hornets to keep bats firing

Ipswich Logan Hornets opener Dan Wilson top scored for his team in their latest Queensland Premier Grade match. Picture: Cordell Richardson

WITH a Queensland Bulls batsman to contend with, the Ipswich Logan Hornets knew 204 was not going to be enough runs in their latest Queensland Premier Grade cricket match.

That proved an accurate assessment as Redlands opener Sam Heazlett guided his team to victory with 109 not out off 96 deliveries.

After his team's encouraging first-round win over Wynnum Manly, Hornets head coach Aaron Moore said the latest seven wicket defeat was an early reminder of what's ahead this season.

"We just lost constant wickets so not out best batting performance,'' Moore said.

"Every time we gained some momentum, we'd lose a wicket.''

A positive in Saturday's game was 80 runs scored by Hornets opener Dan Wilson.

"It wasn't an easy wicket early so Dan did really well,'' Moore said.

However, none of the other top five batsmen amassed more than 20 as the Hornets were bowled out in 47 overs.

Redlands reached the target with 113 balls to spare.

"It was a good learning lesson,'' Moore said.

With one more match before the quarter-finals, the Hornets need to be Sandgate away next weekend to safely lock up a spot.

"We'll just get back in doing what we know we can do,'' the Hornets coach said.

"It probably just a good reality check.''

In a better result for the club, a fine century by opener Harry Austin set up the Hornets Second Grade victory in their latest clash at Baxter Oval.

Austin compiled 108 off 103 balls building an 89-run opening stand with captain Nick De Giusti.

The Hornets successfully defended their 8/251 total with Redlands restricted to 8/244 off their 50 overs.

The Hornets also won their opening match of the new season, highlighting the increased depth in the Ipswich team.

In other cricket news, Centrals won a super over to beat Warehouse in the opening weekend of Len Martin T20 matches.

Centrals and Warehouse both scored 117 runs from their 20 overs before Centrals took two decisive wickets in the extra over per team to secure victory.

Other winning teams in the newly-formed SEQ competition were Laidley District, South East Redbacks, Northsiders and Thunder.

Troy Cooper smashed 61 for Northsiders in their round one victory over Thunder.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade Rd 2 (50 overs)

Ipswich Hornets v Redlands Tigers at Wellington Point

Hornets Innings

Dan Wilson c Sinfield b Sumner 80 (106)

Anthony Wilson run out (Heazlett) 6 (9)

Harry Wood c Sinfield b Milenko 20 (20)

Levi Thomson-Mathews b Sinfield 11 (28)

Lachlan Prince c Bazeley b Stimpson 0 (5)

Jack Wood b Heazlett 30 (33)

Bryn Llewellyn st Peirson b Sumner 23 (41)

Jake Cross c Peirson b Milenko 2 (3)

Adam Smith run out (Kritzberger/Bazley) 15 (17)

Jacob Waters c Heazlett b Bazley 3 (11)

Sean Lutter not out 8 (9)

Extras (1b 5nb) 6

Total (47ov) 204

FoW: 12 (A.Wilson), 49 (H.Wood), 71 (Thomson-Matthews), 72 (Prince), 115 (J.Wood), 174 (D.Wilson), 174 (Llewellyn), 178 (Cross), 194 (Waters), 204 (Smith), Simon Milenko 9/0/32/2.

Bowling: James Bazley 8/0/42/1; Jon Stimpson 7/0/32/1; J. Sinfield 10/2/27/1; L. Honan 5/0/26/0; Sam Heazlett 2/0/16/1; J. Sumner 6/0/28/2.

Tigers Innings

Jimmy Peirson c J.Wood b Lutter 41 (35)

Sam Heazlett not out 109 (96)

L. Smith c Cross b Lutter 10 (20)

Simon Milenko c Thomson-Mathews b Lutter 6 (2)

L. Drennan not out 30 (34)

Extras (9b 2w) 11

Total (31.1ov) 3/207

FoW: 89 (Peirson), 117 (Smith), 124 (Milenko)

Bowling: Adam Smith 9.1/0/55/0; Bryn Llewellyn 6/0/50/0; Jacob Waters 5/0/30/0; Sean Lutter 6/0/35/3; Jack Wood 5/0/35/0.

Redlands win by seven wickets with 113 balls to spare.

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval

Hornets Innings

Harry Austin c Grosvenor b Weier 108 (103)

Nick De Giusti c Kerswell b Long 30 (63)

Noah Emerson c McEwan b Kerswell 5 (14)

Greg Carter c Burger b Long 12 (21)

Will Kraschnefski b Long 4 (8)

Michael Topp b Evans 0 (1)

Matthew Andrews not out 47 (53)

Nick Bischoff run out (Grosvenor/Burger) 4 (7)

Rowan Lutter c Grosvenor b Kerswell 4 (11)

Dylan McAteer not out 19 (20)

Extras (3lb 14w 1nb) 18

Total (50ov) 8/251

FoW: 90 (De Giusti), 103 (Emerson), 134 (Carter), 156 (Kraschnefski), 157 (Topp), 185 (Austin), 192 (Bischoff), 202 (Lutter).

Bowling: B. Stewart 10/1/33/0; C. Weier 10/0/65/1; B. Long 10/0/46/3; Toby Kerswell 10/0/60/2; C. Evans 10/0/44/1.

Tigers Innings

M. McEwan c De Giusti b McAteer 40 (53)

S. Muller c Andrews b Creevey 0 (2)

N. Hurford c De Giusti b Lutter 42 (43)

J. Grosvenor c Austin b Emerson 12 (38)

M. Nichol lbw b Emerson 27 (35)

B. Stewart c Emerson b Topp 49 (63)

R. Burger b Topp 20 (34)

C. Weier not out 18 (16)

B. Long b Lutter 23 (16)

Toby Kerswell not out 1 (2)

Extras (6b 4w 2nb) 12

Total (50ov) 8/244

FoW: 1, 74, 100, 105, 150, 201, 202, 242.

Bowling: Nick Bischoff 8/1/36/0; Josh Creevey 5/0/31/1; Michael Topp 10/1/57/2; Rowan Lutter 9/0/47/2; Dylan McAteer 10/0/44/1; Noah Emerson 8/1/23/2.

Hornets win by 7 runs.

Len Martin Cup

Round 1: Laidley District defeated Warehouse Association; South East Redbacks defeated Brothers; Northsiders 5/145 (20) - Stephen Humphreys 23 (27), Troy Cooper 61 (47), Corey Flood 18 (18), Shane Krings 21* (13); Connor Anderson 1/24 (4), Todd Anderson 1/30 (4), Josh Wendt 2/22 (3), Lee Watts 1/18 (2) defeated Thunder 7/113 (20) - Lee Watts 47* (46), Nick Raine 18 (14); Will Trigar 3/8 (4), Luke Pollock 2/12 (4), Troy Cooper 1/24 (4).

Round 2: Northsiders 5/130 (18.2) - Will Trigar 16 (22 ), Luke Pollock 37 (28), Nick Verrenkamp 53 (38), Troy Cooper 11* (7); Josh Reisenleiter 1/21 (3), Liam Dean 1/7 (1), Alex Welsh 3/26 (4) defeated Laidley District 129 (19.3) - Gerard Sippel 38 (40), Alex Welsh 41 (29); Callum Wilton 2/25 (4), Will Trigar 1/18 (4), Troy Cooper 2/24 (4), Luke Pollock 3/18 (3.3).

Thunder 4/143(20) - Jacob Anderson 80, Lee Watts 26, Nick Raine 21 defeated Brothers 8/132 (20) - Blayde Klass 2/25 (4), Ray Coleman 1/22 (4), Lucas's Sefont 1/20 (4), Josh Wendt 3/28 (4).

Centrals 7/117 (20) - Tim Weber 14 (21), Caleb Risson 10 (13), Lachlan Vellacott 16 (12), Luke Barrett 48* (37 tied with Warehouse 9/117 (20) - Wayne Jones 1/19 (3), Alex Dell 1/27 (4), Luke Barrett 1/14 (3), Sam Strong 4/11 (3), Mitch Gardner 1/23 (2).

Super over: Centrals 2/11 def Warehouse 1/5 - Sam Strong.