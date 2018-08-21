Menu
Early morning temperatures plummet to 1.5C

Emma Clarke
by
21st Aug 2018 7:08 AM

TEMPERATURES in Ipswich dropped down to 1.5C just after sunrise this morning and there is more frosty weather on the way.

Clear sunny skies will make way for chilly mornings on Wednesday and Thursday, with overnight  minimums reaching 2C on both days.

Patchy light morning frost is expected on Wednesday.

Day time maximums today and through to Thursday will peak at 26C before day time conditions cool off slightly and showers set in for the weekend.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say there is medium chance of showers on Friday and a high chance the wet weather will continue on Saturday.

Temperatures will range between 4C and 25C on Friday and 7C and 23C on Saturday.

There is also a high chance of showers on Sunday with a possible afternoon thunderstorm.

Temperatures will be between 8C and 23C.

