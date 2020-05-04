Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after her vehicle rolled over in Dinmore ealy today.
A woman was taken to Ipswich Hospital after her vehicle rolled over in Dinmore ealy today.
News

Early morning rollover

Darren Hallesy
by
4th May 2020 7:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF you heard sirens early this morning in Dinmore you weren't dreaming. 

Paramedics this morning attended the scene of a single-vehicle rollover on Brisbane Road at 4:04am.

One female patient was transported to the Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition for precautionary measures.

It was another cool start to the morning, with some areas reporting a low of 3.7 degrees. 

It will be mostly sunny for your Labour Day holiday, with a top in Ipswich of 26 degrees.

The weather will remain the same for at least the next seven days, but tomorrow should be the end of the chilly starts, with a low expected on Wednesday of 11 degrees, and it shouldn't drop below that for at least a week. 

Temperatures will stay in the high twenties.

dinmore
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    How to Lette loose

    How to Lette loose
    • 4th May 2020 8:30 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor says previous mistakes costing city

        premium_icon Mayor says previous mistakes costing city

        Council News She said the $78 million lost by the city’s previous council was “coming home to roost” and urgent projects could not currently be afforded.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Stimulus money lives up to name with adult shops thriving

        premium_icon Stimulus money lives up to name with adult shops thriving

        Business Business is booming at adult shops across Ipswich.

        Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        premium_icon Full timetable, $1m overtime as trains run empty

        News Train drivers pocket overtime while commuter numbers plummet