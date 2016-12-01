Early morning kiln fire test for QFES

Fire crews have extinguished a shed fire at Mount Forbes this morning.

Three units were called to Jacobs Rd property at about 6am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency report crews arrived on scene at 6.25am to find the source of the fire was a kiln inside the shed.

The fire was extinguished at about 8.25am however the cause of the blaze is not known at this stage.

Queensland Ambulance Service report that there were no occupants at the scene requiring treatment or transportation.

The last emergency crews left the property at 9.25am.