Motorists heading to Brisbane should expect delays after a two vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway this morning.

Police report the fender bender occurred at 6.30am near the Harcourt Rd overpass between Darra and Oxley.

One lane was blocked for about 45 minutes due to debris on the road.

It has since been cleared and the lane reopened at 7.15am.

The incident is however having a knock on effect and drivers using the route should expect delays.

There were no reports of injuries.