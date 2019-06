A young man has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle roll over in North Eton.

A YOUNG man has been taken to Mackay Base Hospital after he was involved in a single-vehicle roll over in North Eton.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed the crash occurred on Marian Eton Rd at 4.43am this morning.

Paramedics treated the man in his 20s for a shoulder injury and he was transported to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.