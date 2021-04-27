Walters axes Dearden after Cowboys defection

Broncos coach Kevin Walters has wielded the axe again with Tom Dearden and Brodie Croft axed as halves for Friday night's clash against the Titans at Suncorp Stadium.

Just 24 hours after signing with the Cowboys, Dearden has been dropped - paving the way for $1 million man Anthony Milford to be recalled after a fortnight in the Intrust Super Cup.

Milford was relegated to Souths Logan a fortnight but the millionaire Magpie trained with Brisbane's top team at Red Hill today.

-Peter Badel

Wade Graham will return as captain for Cronulla against Melbourne after opting to miss the past two matches due to a run of head knocks.

Graham passed all the necessary concussion protocols last week and continued to train with the squad, but chose to miss the Sharks loss to the Bulldogs last weekend out of precaution.

Graham failed a HIA during the Sharks loss to the Roosters three weeks ago - his second head knock in 15-days.

Graham's return for the Sharks clash with Melbourne on Friday night will also coincide with the return of veteran forward Aiden Tolman from suspension.

The return of Graham is expected to push popular KFC SuperCoach cheapie Teig Wilton back to the bench.

Matt Moylan (quad) will also be named.

Moylan was a late scratching against the Dogs, but trained with the team yesterday.

-David Riccio

RAIDERS V RABBITOHS

Thursday 29 April, GIO Stadium, 7:50pm

Raiders: Come into the game off a five-day turnaround after a loss to Cowboys on Saturday night. Joseph Tapine and Isosia Soliola are both options to come back into 17 after both were dropped last week. Jarrod Croker's position in the team could come into question with his form down but he also appeared to re-injure the shoulder he had off season surgery on and could be in some doubt. Bailey Simonsson should return from concussion on the right wing which could see Sebastian Kris dropping to the bench.

Rabbitohs: Tevita Tatola is in doubt after he failing game day HIA. With the six-day turnaround he will need to progress through NRL HIA protocols and get doctor clearance to play. Patrick Mago would come into the 17 if Tatola is ruled out with Jai Arrow likely starting. Jaxson Paulo suffered a shoulder injury in first half against the Titans and was able to play on but could be in some doubt. Cody Walker will continue at fullback with Benji Marshall turning back the clock in the five-eighth role.

STORM V SHARKS

AAMI Park, 6:00pm

Storm: Come into the game off a five-day turnaround after the ANZAC Day clash against Warriors and are expected to again be without Ryan Papenhuyzen due to shoulder injury which will see Nicho Hynes continue to deputise at fullback. George Jennings left the field due to concussion on Sunday night and with a short turnaround will be ruled out which will see rookie Dean Ieremia potentially making NRL debut on right wing with Brenko Lee out injured, or they could play Chris Lewis at right centre and Reimis Smith on wing. Dale Finucane made a successful return from calf injury playing limited minutes as he looks to build up match fitness. Tui Kamikamica suffered shoulder injury on Sunday night and with tight turnaround is in doubt.

Sharks: Without Siosifa Talakai after he was charged with a grade three shoulder charge for tackle on Bulldogs Matt Doorey and with an early guilty plea is looking at four week suspension. Matt Moylan was a late scratching on weekend due to quad injury which enabled Shaun Johnson to start on his return from an Achilles injury. Mawene Hiroti's position in the team is in doubt due to butchering a number of tries on Saturday with new signing Will Chambers or Nene Macdonald options to replace him on wing. Will Kennedy and Connor Tracey both passed game day HIAs but will be monitored during the week. Wade Graham is a week to week proposition but if he gets doctor clearance will come back into the team with Teig Wilton dropping to bench.

BRONCOS V TITANS

Friday 30 April, Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm

And Croft has also paid the price for his poor display in Brisbane's 46-6 loss to the Eels, with the Broncos' five-eighth training with the second-string Renegades today as Walters turns to rookie playmaker Tyson Gamble.

The 24-year-old Gamble has played three NRL games and his promotion alongside Milford is sweet reward for his impressive form this season for feeder-club Norths Devils.

Walters will finalise his top 17 later today with the Broncos coach to decide whether Milford wears the No. 7 jumper or returns to his traditional five-eighth slot.

Either way, Milford is back in the big league in what shapes as his final opportunity to prove to the Broncos he is worth retaining as he fights to secure a new contract with the club.

Dearden appears to have played his last NRL game for the Broncos.

While the 20-year-old is not expected to join the Cowboys until next season, Walters is clearly planning for the future and Dearden is not in his plans after pledging his future to North Queensland.

The Broncos are mired in their worst start to a season in 22 years and are banking on the Milford-Gamble scrumbase alliance to avoid a seventh loss from eight games against the Titans at Suncorp.

Wacko's Whispers: Alex Glenn is out for a number of weeks due to a calf injury suffered in warm up on Friday night. In Glenn's absence, Jordan Riki started on left edge which will continue this week with John Asiata coming back onto bench and Rhys Kennedy the player to make way. Herbie Farnworth made a successful return from a shoulder injury against Eels at right centre as he looks to build partnership with Xavier Coates on right edge.

Titans: Expected to be without Patrick Herbert after a calf injury forced him from field on the weekend which could see coach Justin Holbrook forced to move Tyrone Peachey to centre given Anthony Don is struggling to recover from a hip injury. But if fit Don would come onto the wing with Phillip Sami moving to right centre allowing Peachey to remain at lock. Kevin Proctor was hampered with knee injury on weekend but was able to play the game out but could be in some doubt. Sam Lisone will have scans on a pectoral injury suffered on weekend and could be out for an extended period of time with Beau Fermor or Herman Ese'ese options to come onto the bench while Corey Thompson (groin) should be right to be named.

PANTHERS V SEA EAGLES

Saturday 1 May, Carrington Park, Bathurst, 3:00pm

Panthers: Take their annual game to Bathurst and are still undefeated. Welcome back Api Koroisau who was set to return last week but ended up missing the game due to illness after recovering from a wrist injury. This will see Mitch Kenny, who has been impressive replacing Koroisau, drop out of the 17. Dylan Edwards made a successful return from a broken hand on weekend with hand strapped up and had an outstanding game. Stephen Crichton will continue at right centre with Paul Momirovski out suspended for another two weeks.

Sea Eagles: Have finally found form coming off the back of Tom Trbojevic's return. Only minor bumps and bruises with Jason Saab suffering a cork but he was able to play out game and should be fit to be named. Expect to see Martin Taupau and Haumole Olakau'atu named to start with Josh Aloiai and Sean Keppie named on bench, but they will swap an hour before kick-off. Curtis Sironen is close to returning from a knee injury and could be named on the extended bench.

BULLDOGS V EELS

Saturday 1 May, Stadium Australia, 5:30pm

Bulldogs: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak returned to Bulldogs training on Monday after being released from hospital. The Bulldogs fullback spent the weekend in hospital because of an infected knee. He is expected to return to play the Eels on Saturday.

- Michael Carayannis

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak's return would see Tui Katoa drop out of 17. Matt Doorey and Chris Smith both failed game day HIAs and will need to pass required protocols to be named. Brad Deitz left the field late in the game on weekend due to an ankle issue and could be in doubt. With Jackson Topine out with a knee injury we would see Brandon Wakeham, who became the first ever player to be used as 18th man in the NRL, coming onto the bench to spend time at hooker.

Eels: Finally welcome back Ryan Matterson from concussion after he played the full 80 minutes in NSW Cup on weekend which creates a selection headache for coach Brad Arthur given the strong form of Isaiah Papali'i. I see Matterson starting from the bench as he is eased back. Maiko Sivo stayed down a number of times during the win over the Broncos but was able to play out the game and should be named. Waqa Blake is an outside chance of returning from a calf injury which could see Marata Niukore return to a bench role. Will Smith suffered a thumb injury in the game in Darwin which could see him miss a couple of weeks.

KNIGHTS V ROOSTERS

Saturday 1 May, McDonald Jones Stadium, 7:35pm

Knights: Expected to welcome back Lachlan Fitzgibbon from shoulder surgery late in pre-season. He has been back in full training the past few weeks and will start from the bench with Josh King the player expected to make way after he didn't see any time on field on weekend with Brodie Jones getting minutes after being outstanding week before. Tyson Frizell should be right despite a hand injury. Tex Hoy looks set to return from a hamstring injury but probably won't be able to force his way into 17. Edrick Lee is continuing rehab from a foot injury and is close to return but probably still a week or two away.

Roosters: Could be without James Tedesco after he failed HIA in the ANZAC Day clash against the Dragons. If ruled out Joseph Manu would more than likely move to fullback with Matt Ikuvalu coming onto the right wing and Brett Morris moving to right centre like he did in the second half on Sunday. Joseph Suaalii played fullback for North Sydney Bears on Sunday and could also be an option to replace Tedesco. Siosiua Taukeiaho missed the game on weekend due to a rib injury and could come back into 17 with Fletcher Baker the player to make way. Angus Crichton avoided sanction for his tackle on Adam Clune. All signs look positive with Boyd Cordner on track to return from concussion in Round 12.

WARRIORS V COWBOYS

Sunday 2 May, Central Coast Stadium, 2:00pm

Warriors: Had a complicated set up against Storm with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck playing right wing in defence and fullback in attack with rookie Reece Walsh playing fullback in defence and left half in attack and Kodi Nikorima switching sides in attack and defence. Josh Curran was set to be one of the round's most popular KFC SuperCoach players but is facing 1-2 weeks for the tackle that left George Jennings concussed. Bailey Sironen could be in some doubt after suffering a knee injury on Sunday night. Tohu Harris should return after missing the Storm game due to failing HIA. Sean O'Sullivan was a late withdrawal due to injury and could come back into the squad.

Cowboys: Mitch Dunn is looking at a one-week suspension after being charged with grade one crusher tackle which could see either Peter Hola or Emry Pere come onto bench. Shane Wright passed game day HIA on weekend but will be monitored. Jason Taumalolo remains out due to a hand injury. Jordan McLean only played 20 minutes against the Raiders in opening stint but has been managing a hamstring injury this season. He will be ruled out with Tom Gilbert to come onto the bench and Francis Molo starting at prop for McLean.

DRAGONS V WESTS TIGERS

Sunday 2 May, WIN Stadium, 4:05pm

Dragons: Almost certainly without wingers Mikaele Ravalawa (2-3 weeks) and Jordan Pereira (3-5 weeks) with both facing suspension. Ben Hunt will return from a broken leg after being close to play on weekend which will see Jack Bird move back to left centre after he played five-eighth against Roosters which saw Dragons attack look clunky at times. Billy Burns started on the right edge and should continue in that role after a mid-season signing.

Tigers: Still searching for the right combination. Michael Chee-Kam didn't have his best game on weekend playing centre which could see him dropped and Moses Mbye coming in at left centre and Jacob Liddle coming back into 17. The Joe Ofahengaue experiment on an edge hasn't been a success with Luke Garner an option to start and Ofahengaue dropping to bench. Joseph Leilua was set to be 18th man in NRL on weekend but suffered a broken thumb in NSW Cup which will keep him out for a couple of weeks.

