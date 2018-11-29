Menu
Marcus Radford, Boston Devery and Covey Chartres at The Lakes Early Learning Centre which has reached celebrated its tenth birthday.
Early learning centre celebrates milestone anniversary

Carly Morrissey
29th Nov 2018
FOR the past decade The Lakes Early Learning Centre has been making a difference in the lives of Springfield children.

Centre Director Marnie Nelson has been working at the centre that whole time.

She said two sisters Jagoda Kitanovski and Menka Zulamoski purchased the business 10 years ago making the centre what it is today.

At first the centre only catered for about 70 children, then five years ago the sisters expanded making 160 places available.

"We've had a lot of generations come through,” Ms Nelson said.

"It's been amazing to see the growth over the years.”

The centre has also gone through a playground upgrade and this Christmas would have a re-vamp.

"We are very family orientated and have an open door policy.”

Children from six weeks old up until school age are catered for with long day care, the centre also provides before and after school care.

Over the years The Lakes Early Learning Centre has hosted many high school trainees and now three employees that started out as school based trainees work there.

Currently there are about 240 active families that use the centre, over the years it would have been thousands Ms Nelson said.

She said kids were offered soccer and yoga, which they loved.

And she also started date night for parents this year - opening up on a Friday night once a month so parents can go out.

"Adults need time together too.”

The best thing about being an early learning teacher was knowing that "every day you're making a difference” in a child's life.

"It's nice to know you've got an impact on their future.”

