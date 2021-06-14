Early Ipswich Cup tips: Excellent track but rug up

PREPARING for his 17th Ipswich Cup on Saturday, track manager Sean Tou would love another sprinkle of rain later in the week.

While he's happy with the current soft 5 rating, Tou likes "a little bit more give in the track''.

"The track is in a really good position at the moment,'' he said gearing up for another massive week of Cup preparations.

"We haven't raced on the fence for quite a while so the inside pad that they are running on for the Ipswich Cup is set up perfectly. I can't complain too much.

"Hopefully we get a little bit of rain on Thursday just to freshen up. I wouldn't mind at least another 5 mil (millimetres).''

As an experienced track manager, he has checked out the weekend forecast.

"It's going to a bit cool on Saturday so hopefully everyone comes rugged up,'' he said.

"I think we're looking at tops of 19 on Saturday.

"It's starting to warm up during the week but we definitely need it.

"When things start to heat up, things start to dry out a little bit quicker so hopefully we get a bit of rain on Thursday just to freshen it up.''

For regular midweek meetings throughout the year, Tou has eight full-time staff looking after the track and related turf club facilities.

For Cup Day, that workforce grows to more than 30 to meet the extra demands of ensuring everything is spot on for the jockeys, trainers and racegoers enjoying a memorable day out.

"They (extra staff) are just to help us out with the race day and also preparing the track as well in between the racing, plus our crossovers, for people crossing over to get in the infield,'' Tou said.

"We have crews for that.''

This time last year, no Ipswich Cup was run for the first time since World War II due to COVID restrictions. The Eye Liner Stakes became the feature race on the traditional Saturday meeting with only a small number of racegoers.

However, with impressive new venue facilities and more than a million dollars in prizemoney for the first time on Cup Day, Tou knows everything has to run smoothly.

"We're a little out of sync at the moment because we didn't do last year,'' he said.

"A lot of things are fresh this year so there's a lot of rearrangement to what you usually have in plans.

"My side of it is more on the racing side of it so I don't really see too much what happens behind the scenes setting up.

"It's a bit full-on, especially when you've got some really good horses and trainers coming here.''

Ipswich Turf Club track manager Sean Tou surveys the tent city going up for the Ipswich Cup. Picture: David Lems

Tou, 34, started at the Ipswich Turf Club 17 years ago after completing year 12 at Ipswich State High School.

He instantly impressed former ITC general manager Brett Kitching, gaining valuable experience through horticulture courses and learning from other experienced Bundamba track staff.

In his fourth year as track manager, Tou said Cup week provided a range of emotions.

"The nerves actually start settling after halfway through the day,'' he said.

"Once everyone is in, everyone's settled, my job gets a little bit easier. But always leading up to it, it tends to get pretty full on.

"Ipswich Cup is a different level to our normal midweek race meetings.

"There's a lot more demand and a lot more care when it comes with the race horses.

"The trainers and we get out of town jockeys as well.

"It's those fine details.''

Ipswich Turf Club track manager Sean Tou is overseeing the new stables for Saturday’s Ipswich Cup Day. Picture: David Lems

Saturday's Cup Day will be the first time the new stables will receive a full workout.

Tou said 124 horses could be catered for.

"The noms came back today and there are 192 so it's definitely going to be a shuffle game,'' he said.

Some of those early nominated horses will be withdrawn before the day.

"This is new to me for this year,'' he said overseeing the modern stables usage.

"I usually don't tend to look after that end but this I'm going to have to take that on under me, trying to get everyone in and off site.

"A good thing about it is a lot of the trainers that do come here have been so the know everything which is good.''

An exciting development for racegoers will be seeing the horses parade from the new stables in front of the viewing terrace before they enter the track.

Tou is an important part of an extended turf club team working on all aspects of Cup Day preparation.

He said having a blueprint to follow each year and a number of experienced turf club staff kept everything ticking along.

Tou said having regular contractors and companies were also valuable in the week leading up to Ipswich's big social and racing event.

"The tent guys here have been here for many, many years,'' Tou said.

"Just as long as I have so they know the ins and out, which is really good.''