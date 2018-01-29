Early intervention changing autistic children's lives

Jasmin Link with her son Luke Link-Capes, 5, who is part of a program for children with autism at the AEIOU Foundation, Camira.

THE challenges associated with raising a child with autism are something only a parent or carer of an autistic child can truly understand.

Jasmin Link is a single mother to Lynda (3) and Luke (5) and knows first-hand how hard it can be to care for her son who has autism.

Ms Link said the AEIOU Foundation for Children with Autism's early intervention program at Camira had dramatically improved the way her family interacted with one another.

"My experience to date has been life changing and not only have I grown as a mother and individual, but I have also learnt how to be the best advocate for my child,” Ms Link said.

"My mind is at ease when Luke is in the program and it has brought about a sense of security which did not exist beforehand.

"Being able to talk with his teachers is vital and I often have a good laugh in the playground with other parents about what our kids get up to which I love.”

Ms Link said she enrolled Luke at AEIOU Camira in 2016 because of the centre's holistic approach to managing her son's condition.

"AEIOU is basically a one stop-shop for speech, occupational and behavioural therapists who work daily with my child,” Ms Link said.

"Being able to utilise this unique and amazing program has changed my son's life, but for the most part it has given my family a way to engage with Luke, to hear his little voice and to be a family that does things together and not separately.

"I really wouldn't know where we would be without AEIOU.”

AEIOU Camira will hold its Open Day event next month and AEIOU Foundation general manager Greg Johnson said it would be an opportunity for families to see how the program worked first-hand.

"Our program focuses on the child and the family, giving them the skills and tools to achieve goals in the home and community,” Mr Johnson said.

"This not only develops independence and confidence, but leads to economic savings into the future and reduces the level of requirement for care while increasing their opportunities to work, study and lead inclusive lives.”

The AEIOU Camira Open Day and workshop is on Wednesday, February 14 from 9:00am - 11:00am at AEIOU Camira, 2 Cochrane Street, Camira.

To register, call centre manager Louise Nasternak on 3381 8767 or email camira@aeiou.org.au