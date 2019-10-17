Early education highlighted in Laidley

Students from the school joined in the fun at the Spring Festival

FOCUS on the under 5's is fast becoming one of the most popular events each year for young families during the Laidley Spring Festival.

This is the second year that Laidley District State School has hosted the event in partnership with Together4Lockyer and Child Protection Week. It takes family friendly to the next level with activities and learning experiences focussed on the very young.

This community event offers information about early learning centres, playgroups, health services and other community services that allow families to connect and be supported.

Being connected and supported is a protective factor for every family and allows children to grow and thrive. It recognised that child protection is everyone's business, in more ways than one.

The event is funded by a The Child Protection Week Regional Grant, partnered by Laidley District State School, Laidley Community Centre, Laidley Police, Early Education and Care, Lockyer Valley Regional Council and Lockyer Libraries, and Playgroups Queensland.

It was a wonderful morning and great way to kick off the Laidley Spring Festival with over 180 children engaging with each other, new and old materials, indoor and outdoor environments, emergency services and so much more. Clancy the police mascot did the rounds as did the Bendigo Bank mascot, Piggy.

Early Education Centres from Hatton Vale to Laidley were represented along with the Department of Early Education and Care, Playgroups, C&K, Lockyer Libraries, West Moreton Health and Laidley Community Centre.

Together4Lockyer also launched a new initiative aimed at community messaging. Postcard sized magnets have been distributed with messages of Health, Happiness and Learning. Laidley Community Centre, Education Queensland with Early Education Centres and West Moreton Health have collaborated to promote what is important in the early years.

The messages were: Conversation Matters, Parents Need Support and Healthy Kids Checks are Important, all serve to stop and think about what is sometimes obvious but not always on our to do list. Be on the lookout for these brightly coloured messages.

Laidley District State School and Together4Lockyer are looking forward for 2020 and another great Under 5's Event.