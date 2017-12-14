Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Early Christmas heat forecast for Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by

THINGS are heating up in Ipswich.

Temperatures will peak at 34 degrees on Friday and maximums are expected to remain above the December average of 30.8 well into next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said there wasn't a drop of rain on the radar for the next seven days hot, dry and sunny weather was forecast in the lead up to Christmas.

"It's starting to warm up and starting to get quite hot," she said.

While Ipswich is expected to be excused from an extreme heatwave headed towards western parts of the state, temperatures for the next week will be consistently above what the city is used to.

This time last year, temperatures peaked in the mid to high 20s as partly cloudy conditions and rain kept traditional summer heat at bay.

Topics:  bom christmas heat wave ipswich weather summer

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ambos bypassed in fatal highway crash callout

premium_icon Ambos bypassed in fatal highway crash callout

TWO on-call paramedics were not tasked to attend a horrific double fatality on a southeast Queensland highway despite being just a few minutes’ drive away.

REVEALED: Men make up majority of road deaths

Men make up 80 per cent of all speeding drivers.

Sex blamed for injuries after man choked ex over tobacco

His temper exploded after she wouldn't share tobacco with him.

'For reasons probably known only to yourself, you lost your temper.'

Police looking for witnesses to fatal Warrego Hwy crash

Police believe the occupants of the vehicles may be able to assist with their inquiries

Police have released an image of vehicles that were in the area

Local Partners