Early Christmas heat forecast for Ipswich

THINGS are heating up in Ipswich.

Temperatures will peak at 34 degrees on Friday and maximums are expected to remain above the December average of 30.8 well into next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lauren Pattie said there wasn't a drop of rain on the radar for the next seven days hot, dry and sunny weather was forecast in the lead up to Christmas.

"It's starting to warm up and starting to get quite hot," she said.

While Ipswich is expected to be excused from an extreme heatwave headed towards western parts of the state, temperatures for the next week will be consistently above what the city is used to.

This time last year, temperatures peaked in the mid to high 20s as partly cloudy conditions and rain kept traditional summer heat at bay.