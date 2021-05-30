Eagles women lead way upstaging competition leaders

The Ipswich Eagles women claimed a major scalp in their latest match. Picture: SportsDay Photography

IPSWICH Eagles coach Clint Bateman welcomes a selection headache returning to Limestone Park next weekend.

His women's footy team had just ended the unbeaten winning run of Alexandra Hills in the QFAW Division 2 North competition.

Ipswich's 3.5-23 to 2.0-12 victory was away, enhancing what the Eagles achieved.

"It was really good,'' Bateman said.

"They just played probably their best game of the year so far.''

After four wins from six games, the Eagles women are in third spot, preparing for another showdown with 2019 grand final rivals Hinterland at Limestone Park on Saturday.

"We were expecting a tough game and the girls just brought it from the first bounce,'' the coach said.

"They just controlled the game for the most part.''

After having some defence force players unavailable in recent weeks, the Eagles welcomed back key recruits like Taylah Day.

"We had our starting 16 available, which makes life easier when we had some rotations through the midfield,'' Bateman said.

"We haven't had that for the last few weeks due to work commitments.''

He said having more options pushing forward created havoc for the home side.

"It was great,'' he said. "I think the next few weeks we are going to be really good.

"Next week we've got another two or three coming back so it will cause some headaches at selection night but it's a good problem to have when you've got a lot of players to choose who can all play in the same positions.''

Ipswich Eagles coach Clint Bateman

Midfielder Ayla Plowman, ruck Taylah Day and forward Shakira Chong were among Ipswich's best on Saturday.

"The girls played outstanding. It was a solid team effort,'' Bateman said.

Bateman said competition for spots was healthy, allowing him to see who was training best.

However, the Eagles have lost dominant fullback Laura Dyde for at least a month with a knee injury.

With the Eagles men struggling this season due to injury and player unavailability, the Ipswich women are providing high hopes of another finals campaign.

The Ipswich Seniors lost their latest QFA Division 2 North game to Alexandra Hills 18.11-119 to 6.14-50. They have just one victory from eight matches.

The Eagles Reserves went down 25.10-160 to 1.1-7.

Club president Bateman said a positive for the Eagles men was giving a number of youth players more game time during a tough season.

"It was great to see some of the younger guys starting to step up and see a little bit more of the footy,'' he said.

"We're going through a little bit of a development stage at the moment, giving all those younger guys an opportunity to play. They are only going to get better out of it.''

As the Eagles women prepare to tackle Hinterland on Saturday afternoon, the Ipswich men can regroup for clashes with Kedron, also at Limestone Park from noon.