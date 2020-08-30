Menu
Eagles footballer Jarrod Prakelt had his best game of the season in Ipswich’s 13 point win over Wynnum at Limestone Park on Saturday. Picture: Cordell Richardson
AFL

Eagles women carry club hopes after upstaging rivals

David Lems
30th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
ON a day the Ipswich Eagles women inflicted a mighty blow, the club's top men's side showed what they can do when they decide to play footy.

Unfortunately for the Eagles men, they will miss this season's QFA Division 2 North top six finals series despite their latest 88-75 win over Wynnum at Limestone Park.

Even if the Eagles beat Alexandra Hills next weekend and join them on the same points, Ipswich's inferior goal difference will cost them a spot in the playoffs for the first time in many seasons.

"It's a little bit disappointing. We know that we can match the best teams,'' head coach Kym Mansell said.

"It's just about being consistent.''

Saturday's win was without eight top line regulars including captain Tyler Hall, Jack Boston, Trent McCrossen, Simon O'Donnell, Matt Sheridan and Nick Kennedy.

Ipswich also came from 44-2 down in the first quarter to kick nine goals in the second period assisted by the wind.

After Wynnum regained the lead in the third quarter with their wind advantage, the Eagles kicked the last three goals to secure victory.

Among Ipswich's best were the team's "heart and soul'' midfielder Hayden Carthew-Zimmer and backliner Jordan Godrey.

Jarrod Prakelt enjoyed his best game of the season with five goals.

As the Eagles men prepare for their final game in a hot and cold season, the Ipswich women strengthened their hopes of successfully defending their QFAW Division 2 title.

In a 2019 grand final rematch, the Eagles were the first team to beat Hinterland this season with a 3.6-24 to 2.2-14 victory.

"Hinterland kicked the first goal and our girls never looked back after that,'' Mansell said.

Among leading contributors were Michelle Bradley, Brandy Lowe and Imogen Brett.

"They were outstanding,'' Mansell said.

The victory lifted the Eagles into second spot with a chance to lock that up with a win over Alexandra Hills next weekend.

STATE OF PLAY

QFA Division 2 North: Ipswich Eagles 13.10-88 def Wynnum 10.15-75.

Reserves: Wynnum 8.4-52 def Ipswich 3.5-23.

QFAW Division 2 North: Ipswich Eages 3.6-24 def Hinterland 2.2-14.

ipswich eagles ipswich sport women's footy
Ipswich Queensland Times

