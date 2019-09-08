Eagles revive U20 redemption hopes

Goodna's Sagalimu Vaitai tries to shake off the Redbank Plains defence in yesterday's 46-16 under-20 win.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles overpowered the Redbank Plains Bears 46-16 to book a place in next Sunday's grand final against Brothers.

Goodna assistant coach Vili Leaunoa said his squad was elated to have secured passage to the decider and put the demons of the major semi-final drubbing behind them.

He said it meant the world to his players, many of whom would enter the final in search of redemption after falling to Brothers last year.

He said Brothers had again been the benchmark and it was fitting that the competition's two best sides would face off for the title.

"A lot of our players were in that losing grand final and they want to make amends,” he said.

"It was a big week's preparation and we're happy to get the performance.

"We're pretty stoked to be honest, especially after last week's disappointment.”

The Bears opened the scoring against the run of play, with Chris Jackson swooping on a misdirected Goodna pass and racing 80m to plant the ball down.

From there, it was one-way traffic.

The Eagles' strength and power was evident as captain AJ Sausoo, backrower Glenn Kennar, and front row duo Sagalimu Vaitai and Moses Noa took control.

"They had an awesome game,” Leaunoa said.

"They stepped up and laid the platform. We got a roll on and used our strength. Our defence was quite solid as well.”

Redbank Plains fought back late, picking up two consolation tries but it was all too late. Goodna scored after the siren to ice the convincing victory.

Leaunoa paid credit to the Bears for their resilience.

"They are always dangerous,” he said.

"We knew we would need to be on our game and I commend our boys.”

Two Goodna players were sin binned over the course of the match.

Leaunoa said the Eagles would need to rectify the ill-discipline, improve their defence and sharpen their attack to reverse their fortunes against Brothers.

"We're renowned as the team they try to pick on for discipline but it is something we need to work on,” he said.

Leaunoa said it would be an exciting build-up and players needed to ensure they did not get caught up in the moment.

"Stay grounded, keep humble and hopefully it will work out,” he said.

State of Play

RLI under-20 preliminary final: Goodna 46 (Brock Mullen, Sean-Paul Sami 2, Sagalimu Vaitai 2, Mitchell Corrigan, AJ Sausoo 2, Moses Noa tries; Brock Mullen 1, Trey Rousell 4 goals) def Redbank Plains 16 (Adeba Hassan, Junior Jerry, Prince Jackson tries; Adeba Hassan, Tyruss Findlay goals).

