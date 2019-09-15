Eagles rebound to end drought

The grand final-winning Goodna under-20 team enjoy their 22-16 victory over Brothers at the North Ipswich Reserve yesterday.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles under-20s earned their redemption with a memorable 22-16 grand final triumph.

Responding to the 50-10 major semi-final thrashing, the Eagles avenged last year's losing under-19 grand final to claim the Goodna club's first premiership in the age group for 20 years.

Shifting from hooker to lock to cover the absence of suspended captain AJ Sausoo, Prezley Vaoiva delivered an inspired performance to claim man of the match honours.

Reflecting on the achievement, Vaoiva said he was not expecting the honour and he considered himself an extremely lucky recipient.

He said it had been far too long since Goodna had ascended to the premiership and it meant everything to his teammates to have broken the title drought.

"All of the hard work, sweat, blood and tears - it all came down to today,” he said.

"The boys turned up and we got on top.

"Last time we faced Brothers, they smashed us 50-10.

"It is surreal to turn it around. I can't believe it happened like that - going from 50-10 to 22-16.”

With the scores 22-16 and five minutes left on the clock, Brothers was on the attack in the Goodna redzone when Eagles' defensive hitman Victor Faolua pulled off a bone-jarring tackle that dislodged the ball.

"If he got though that was the game,” he said.

"They would have won. Victor can smack.”

Another pivotal moment came with 15 minutes to go when determined super-sub Mike Sau charged through several would-be tacklers to plant the ball down.

"Mike is known for his aggression and brut force,” Vaoiva said.

Brothers captain Dion Tavita-Matavale conceded the Eagles ability to turn reverse the semi-final result had shocked his men and it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"It's a tough one,” he said. "Shoutout to my boys. They all put their hands up. We put our hearts out there but we were unlucky. Good game from Goodna. They brought it out and well deserved to them.

"I give them big credit. They came back harder, and put it on us and like I said they deserved it.”

Vaoiva thanked coaches, parents and supporters, and commended minor premiers Brothers for a gallant effort in the final and a competitive season.

"We just blew them off the park today,” he said.

Goodna coach John Siaki said he was extremely proud of the commitment and teamwork his troops showed, particularly on defence.

He said after the landslide semi-final loss his team had worked on its slide defence and trap set, and it had worked a treat.

"Though the semi-final wasn't really on my mind,” he said.

"I was more thinking of a grudge match from last year's grand final.

"The whole team showed up today and proved that they wanted it more.

"It was a matter of building a fire and adding wood to it, and that was me just telling them 'just keep building that fire'.”

Siaki said he caught up with friend and opposite coach Darryll Squires post-game and shared a laugh and a smile.

"I respect him very much as a coach,” Siaki said.

"He is a good lad. Unlucky to him. He'll come back firing next year.”

Siaki thanked Corey Kirk and Goodna's senior coaching staff, supporters and his players for a prosperous season.

"It is time to celebrate with these under-20 boys,” Siaki said.