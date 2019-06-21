Eagles on a Bears hunt

MOVING UP: The Redbank Plains Bears are eyeing second place on the premiership ladder.

THE Redbank Plains Bears and Goodna Eagles are set to don pink socks and wage a ferocious battle of the big men to raise awareness for breast cancer on Saturday afternoon.

Last time the teams met in round six, Goodna gave the Bears a 36-10 lesson to the delight of fans at the Eagles' nest.

But the bad news Bears are surging and the Eagles' campaign has stalled.

Bolstered by the addition of experienced footballers like former Wests Tiger Andrew Vella, the Bears devoured Brothers 40-34 in their last start to climb to third.

Rival Goodna has lost its past two games to slide to fourth.

Although Goodna coach Corey Kirk admitted his charges had not been playing to their ability, he backed them to return to form.

"I wouldn't call it a slump or a hole but it has certainly put the brakes on us a little bit,” he said.

"We trained well this week and we'll put our best foot forward, and try to build momentum into the last round.

"We flew out of the blocks early and that can be hard to maintain, especially with distractions like rep footy. Hopefully, we get all of the rubbish out now and peak at the right time.”

Meanwhile, fresh from two weeks off due to the bye and Ipswich Cup, Redbank Plains is striving to continue to tick boxes on its run to the finals.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said his squad had achieved a number of goals in recent weeks and now had no doubts it could match it with the favourites.

Leota said the Bears were targeting wins over Goodna and Fassifern in the next two weeks to secure second on the table.

He said a lot had changed in both squads since the last clash with Goodna and he was keenly awaiting a torrid affair through the middle third.

"We're full of confidence but that doesn't mean we're going to win,” he said.

"Anything could happen.

"Both teams have great players. I'm looking forward to the battle of the forwards.”

Redbank Plains have added considerable firepower since the round six clash. Vella offers an edge, while try-scoring dynamo Godfrey Okott was missing in action that day and Leota expects his presence to make a significant impact.

Up front the Bears were sweating on the fitness of key prop Ambrose Fenn who faced a fitness test on Thursday night.

The Eagles too possess the ammunition to damage the opposition.

Attacking weapon Ono So'oialo is out with a hamstring injury. But with talents like Queensland Residents teammate Brett Kelly, who crossed for three tries in round six, to take the field, spectators can anticipate plenty of points.

Kirk admitted the Bears had added some class to their line-up and would be a markedly different proposition from the last encounter.

He said Redbank Plains would muscle-up and the Eagles' ability to weather the storm and complete sets early would be a key factor.

"The situation is a bit different (from round six),” he said. "We were flying and they were still building. I would take the round six scoreline any day of the week but I expect it to be a lot closer. They have been playing some really good footy. They're on a roll at the moment.

"They have got some good players. We're expecting them to play physical.”

For the second year running the match will serve to promote breast cancer awareness.

Leota, whose daughter Sofi is now in remission from the disease, said it was a worthwhile cause and the Redbank Plains Bears were proud to show their support.

After 12 rounds, the ladder is becoming congested at the top and the premiership race is wide open.

Brothers (32) maintain the lead from Swifts (31), Redbank Plains (30) and Goodna (28). Ever-improving Norths (24) are still a chance of featuring in the finals, while developing Fassifern (18) and West End (17) round out the field.

Game Day

Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade Rd 13: Saturday (6pm): Redbank Plains Bears v Goodna Eagles at Redbank Plains. Sunday (3pm): Brothers v Fassifern Bombers at Brothers; Norths Tigers v Swifts Bluebirds at Norths.