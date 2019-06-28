Eagles look to 'Mercedes-Benz' to ignite attack

Skilful Ipswich Eagles footballer Hayden Carthew-Zimmer will have extra responsibility in Saturday's duel with Wynnum at Limestone Park.

Skilful Ipswich Eagles footballer Hayden Carthew-Zimmer will have extra responsibility in Saturday's duel with Wynnum at Limestone Park. Rob Williams

AUSSIE RULES: Ipswich's quality this season is highlighted when the coach can replace "grunt'' with a "Mercedes-Benz''.

That's the change Eagles head coach Kym Mansell can confidently make with doctor Keith Brick being unavailable for Saturday afternoon's top three showdown with Wynnum at Limestone Park.

With Brick being one of Ipswich's most consistent performers and a best and fairest award winner, Mansell knew he had to find a suitable replacement for such a crucial game.

Mansell is calling on the skilful Hayden Carthew-Zimmer to fire Ipswich's go-forward in the middle after last weekend's disappointing 85-79 win over Moorooka.

"He plays a little bit different to Brick,'' Mansell said.

"Brick is more of a grunt player but Zimmer is more like a Mercedes-Benz.''

The hot and cold Eagles are yet to beat their main QFA Division 3 challengers having lost to current leaders Moreton Bay by two points, fourth placed Kedron (five) and receiving a lesson from Wynnum in the first round.

That is a major concern for the Eagles who are chasing another grand final spot.

"You need to beat the teams above you,'' Mansell said, keen for a stronger effort in Saturday's 2pm match at Mark Marsh Oval.

"If we win this week, there's a possibility we could be outright second.''

Holding that or challenging for top spot would secure the Eagles a home final later in the year.

Equally important with Ipswich on 32 points with Wynnum and Kedron is boosting its percentage in such a tightly contested league.

Apart from losing Brick due to work, the Eagles will be without Kapun Morris (ankle injury).

However, Ipswich is boosted by the return of co-captain Matt Sheridan.

"He brings back a bit of grunt,'' Mansell said.

In another key move, Mansell was planning to move Nick Barling from the ruck to centre half back to improve Ipswich's fluency.

Against Wynnum in the first round, the Eagles didn't run and spread the ball like they can. Mansell knows his side can do better.

"I had a feeling the team is about to click,'' Mansell said. "You can't wait too much longer for that to happen.

"It's time to deal with it (inconsistency).''

Game day

QFA Division 3: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Wynnum at Mark Marsh Oval, Limestone Park.

Reserves match at noon.

Eagles women tackle Moreton Bay at 4.45pm.