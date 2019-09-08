Eagles look to future yet to hook an elusive title

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell is keen to continue next season despite missing this year's grand final.

Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell is keen to continue next season despite missing this year's grand final. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: After the disappointment of falling one game short of another grand final, dedicated Eagles coach Kym Mansell was keen to go fishing.

He was planning to hire a dinghy and get out on the water to relax.

But first he'll watch the QFA Division 3 grand final between Wynnum and Moreton Bay this weekend after his Ipswich team bowed out of the premiership race.

"They were just a better team. They wanted it more,'' Mansell said after Wynnum's 122-81 preliminary final victory on Saturday.

Setting high expectations after the past two seasons, the passionate head coach said his team was unable to complete the mission despite leading the first quarter.

"We stopped running, skill errors,'' Mansell said.

"We've got the best team on paper but failed to deliver.''

However, Mansell was keen to return next season being one of the club's most loyal supporters and having brought on some talented young footballers this year.

"I'll be back,'' he said. "That's why I'm going to stay.''

He said players like Nick Kennedy, Josh Stockill and James Farquhar had taken a positive stepping stone to become senior team regulars.

They'll be needed to take the Ipswich club forward after experienced players like Nick Barling retired following Saturday's defeat.

"It's the change of the guard as well,'' Mansell said, keen to build on the club's growing profile and success of the women's team this year.

The Ipswich Eagles presentation night is set down for October 12.

State of play

QFA Division 3 preliminary final: Wynnum 19.8-122 def Ipswich Eagles 11.15-81 at Kianawah Road.

Wynnum to play Moreton Bay in grand final.