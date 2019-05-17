Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich Eagles player Kapun Morris looks to fend off a Gympie chaser in last weekend's win at Limestone Park.
Ipswich Eagles player Kapun Morris looks to fend off a Gympie chaser in last weekend's win at Limestone Park. Rob Williams
AFL

Eagles keep tackling a player rollercoaster

David Lems
by
17th May 2019 11:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: With 12 players out and his co-captain controversially sent off, Ipswich Eagles head coach Kym Mansell was just happy to get away with last weekend's win.

QFA Division 3 newcomers Gympie mounted a strong challenge against the depleted Eagles before the home side rallied to wrap up the win 114-90 at Limestone Park.

However, with some key players returning on Saturday, Mansell expects a smoother road to victory in Ipswich's away game against winless Pine Rivers.

"It's frustrating,'' the Eagles stalwart said of having so many players coming and going each week due to injury, work and other commitments.

"When you look at our list on paper, we've got the best list in the whole competition. It's just a matter of putting everybody on the field at once.''

The challenge remains today.

"We've gained a few but what we've gained, we're replacing what we lose,'' Mansell said.

Players returning include Keith Brick, Henry Armour and Fraser Bishop.

"At the moment, we're happy just to scrape through until we get our numbers back on board,'' Mansell said.

The constant player changes aside, Mansell is encouraged by his team's progress this season, having lost just one of its first five games.

He was annoyed though with how Eagles co-captain Matthew Sheridan received a red card in last weekend's clash.

Mansell said Sheridan should have received a yellow card, and a short stint on the sideline, rather than a red-card send-off during the second quarter.

"It was a bit of a struggle there for 20 minutes when we were one man down when we shouldn't have been,'' Mansell said.

Sheridan will miss today's game over the incident.

However, after hearing the umpire error was acknowledged, Mansell said his team had to refocus on the job ahead on Saturday as they continue their bid to remain in touch with competition leaders Wynnum.

The Eagles are currently fourth on percentages, being on the same points (16) as Moreton Bay and Kedron, behind Wynnum on 20.

QFA Division 3: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Pine Rivers at Rob Akers Reserve.

More Stories

Show More
football queensland news ipswich eagles ipswich football kym mansell qfa division 3 results
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Schools on lockdown after incident at Toowoomba hotel

    Schools on lockdown after incident at Toowoomba hotel

    Crime POLICE are currently searching for a woman after an incident at a Toowoomba hotel this morning, and a number of schools have been placed in lockdown.

    • 17th May 2019 11:40 AM
    Supercuts to reopen salons across the state

    premium_icon Supercuts to reopen salons across the state

    Business A new purchaser has entered into an asset agreement

    • 17th May 2019 12:02 PM
    Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

    premium_icon Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

    Business The shock closure has left locals gobsmacked

    A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

    premium_icon A paw-fect way to spend a Sunday

    News You would be barking mad to not get along this Sunday.