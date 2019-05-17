Eagles keep tackling a player rollercoaster

Ipswich Eagles player Kapun Morris looks to fend off a Gympie chaser in last weekend's win at Limestone Park.

AUSSIE RULES: With 12 players out and his co-captain controversially sent off, Ipswich Eagles head coach Kym Mansell was just happy to get away with last weekend's win.

QFA Division 3 newcomers Gympie mounted a strong challenge against the depleted Eagles before the home side rallied to wrap up the win 114-90 at Limestone Park.

However, with some key players returning on Saturday, Mansell expects a smoother road to victory in Ipswich's away game against winless Pine Rivers.

"It's frustrating,'' the Eagles stalwart said of having so many players coming and going each week due to injury, work and other commitments.

"When you look at our list on paper, we've got the best list in the whole competition. It's just a matter of putting everybody on the field at once.''

The challenge remains today.

"We've gained a few but what we've gained, we're replacing what we lose,'' Mansell said.

Players returning include Keith Brick, Henry Armour and Fraser Bishop.

"At the moment, we're happy just to scrape through until we get our numbers back on board,'' Mansell said.

The constant player changes aside, Mansell is encouraged by his team's progress this season, having lost just one of its first five games.

He was annoyed though with how Eagles co-captain Matthew Sheridan received a red card in last weekend's clash.

Mansell said Sheridan should have received a yellow card, and a short stint on the sideline, rather than a red-card send-off during the second quarter.

"It was a bit of a struggle there for 20 minutes when we were one man down when we shouldn't have been,'' Mansell said.

Sheridan will miss today's game over the incident.

However, after hearing the umpire error was acknowledged, Mansell said his team had to refocus on the job ahead on Saturday as they continue their bid to remain in touch with competition leaders Wynnum.

The Eagles are currently fourth on percentages, being on the same points (16) as Moreton Bay and Kedron, behind Wynnum on 20.

QFA Division 3: Saturday (2pm) - Ipswich Eagles v Pine Rivers at Rob Akers Reserve.