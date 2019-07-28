Eagles hammer final nail in Tigers' premiership coffin

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Goodna Eagles snuffed out any chance the Norths Tigers had of reaching the finals with a convincing 40-26 display at home this afternoon.

Norths is a proud club with a rich history of success but it will not contend for the premiership this season.

It was do or die for the Tigers and they battled gallantly but were outgunned.

After posting points first, Norths was unable to resist a full strength Eagles outfit which surged to a 20-6 advantage.

The door was left slightly ajar with Goodna weapons Ono So'oialo and Brett Kelly both spending stints in the sin bin for indiscretions.

When So'oialo was binned moments before half-time, Norths did its best to capitalise.

Upon resumption they picked up two quick tries to reduce the margin before challenging continually throughout a see-sawing second stanza.

However, Goodna had all of the answers, responding repeatedly with points of their own.

Coach Corey Kirk said his team had given Norths due respect and backed its processes, and it was really encouraging to grind out a tough win.

He said the Tigers were a genuine threat and he was pleased to see the back of them.

"They are very dangerous on their day,” he said.

"It was a really good win.

"Happy to get the points and to use that performance to keep building.”

Kirk said it was Goodna's fourth consecutive triumph and his team had been required to step up each week.

"Norths were a step up again,” he said.

"That leads us into our last two against Brothers and Redbank.

"We're really excited. I'm not nervous at all.”

Kirk said second rower Chris Turner was man of the match.

"He had a really high workrate and made plenty of tough carries,” Kirk said.

He said veteran Tiger Jarrod Biggs had turned back the clock and was playing like a 20-year-old.

Meanwhile, the West End Bulldogs appear likely to collect the wooden spoon after Fassifern handed them a heavy 46-0 hiding in yesterday's other clash.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade Competition Rd 18: Goodna Eagles 40 def Norths Tigers 26; Fassifern Bombers 46 def West End Bulldogs 0.