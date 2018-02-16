Eagles exodus ushers change

Goodna coach Laurie Campbell is confident the leadership group will keep the Eagles in the hunt this season.

IF YOU play for the Goodna Eagles you always have a target on your back, says coach Laurie Campbell.

But the reigning Rugby League Ipswich premiers would not have it any other way.

"Every time anyone plays Goodna we've got a target," Campbell said.

"You're in a no-win situation. Everyone wants to beat Goodna.

"If they beat you they're heroes, and if you lose it's, 'Oh, but it was to Goodna'.

"It means nothing to us really, we'll just get out there and try our best as always."

Entering his eighth season at the helm of the Eagles, Campbell finds himself in a unique situation.

The premiers will start their campaign for a three-peat missing six players from last year's grand final side.

Livewire centre Ray Baira will play for Souths Logan this season, after he sparked the Eagles to grand final glory against Fassifern in September.

Anthony Noa has left for different pastures in North Queensland, while veteran Alby Talipeau and Taeao "Big T" Kepu both called it quits after the 2017 success.

Max Seumanutafa has chosen boxing over rugby league for 2018.

Despite the shake-up, Campbell was confident the core playing group - headed by captain Ramon Filipine, Corey Kirk, Zachary Lemberg and Benjamin Thorburn - would keep the premiers more than competitive this season.

"We're in a bit of a rebuild at the moment, losing six means we have to find another six to step up and work towards the same goal as last year," Campbell said.

"The boys have been training really hard. We know we're under the pump with the players we've lost, but we still have that core group.

"The leadership group leads the way. With the likes of Ramon, Zac and Corey, they lead the way and everyone else follows.

"It's pretty easy for me. Everyone buys in."

Having witnessed a culture of camaraderie and hard work bring great things to the club, Campbell is changing very little from what has worked in previous seasons.

"We're there to win. That's my goal, to win another title and the boys are keen to defend the title," he said.

"We don't approach it any different, it's the same business as usual.

"We've changed it up a bit in the strength and conditioning department, but mainly it's about sticking to what has worked for us."

The Eagles have their first pre-season hit-out against North Aspley this weekend, ahead of a trip south to take on Wynnum's BRL side.

With at least six spots up for grabs between now and round one, Campbell said the trials will be key to settling on his best side ahead of the March 3 grand final rematch against Fassifern.

"We used 35 players last year, so there's always an opportunity for blokes to come in," Campbell said.

"I want to see what some of the new blokes can do, see who can come in and try to make a fist of it."

One such new face is former Norths Devils centre David Faamita, who Campbell has been impressed with on the training paddock.

"He has big raps on him, we're all pretty excited to see him play," the coach said. "By the sounds of it, he goes more than alright."

Campbell said there were no concerns about moti- vating his team to go again after the emotion of winning the premiership in 2017.

"They're all hungry to win still," he said.

"It's one big community down there, and it stems right back to the supporters.

"They come whether we win or lose. We don't want to let them down, it drives everyone."