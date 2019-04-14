Eagles depth rises in runaway away victory

RUNNING HARD: Ipswich' Eagles footballer Jack Boston was among the team's best in Saturday's big win over Hinterland Blues.

RUNNING HARD: Ipswich' Eagles footballer Jack Boston was among the team's best in Saturday's big win over Hinterland Blues. Cordell Richardson

AUSSIE RULES: Any team that has 10 regular first-graders out can expect to do it tough.

But not the Ipswich Eagles this season.

After conceding the first two goals, the Eagles weathered the pressure to run out 113-60 victors over the Hinterland Blues in their QFA Division 3 match at Palmwoods on Saturday.

Although the player-depleted Eagles Reserves suffered their first defeat of the new season, head coach Kym Mansell was impressed with the players who stepped up in the senior team.

"That's definitely a positive start,'' he said after the Eagles also comfortably won their opening game against Jindalee a week earlier.

"We seemed to find a lot of space which comes from spreading hard and running hard,'' the head coach said.

"We kicked some really good goals.''

With 10 players out through work or injury, Mansell was happy how his younger brigade answered the early pressure at the Sunshine Coast before building momentum.

The Eagles also repelled Hinterland's third-quarter fightback (75-48) before completing the 17 goal to nine goal victory.

"We withheld the pressure which was the best part of the game I thought,'' Mansell said.

Hayden Carthew-Zimmer led the way with five goals playing alongside co-captains Chris Devlin and Matthew Sheridan.

"He's stepped it up this year. We've shifted him from the wing to the midfield,'' Mansell said.

Two-time Southport and Labrador premiership player Kapun Morris booted four goals, along with Matthew Whitlock.

Best on ground for Ipswich were Carthew-Zimmer, Morris, Devlin, Jordan Godrey, Jayden Flanagan and Jack Boston.

Having lost so many players to the senior team, the Eagles Reserves went down 52-36.

However, the extra depth and having footballers able to play in multiple positions helped Ipswich out of a tight senior team squeeze.

"We want our players to be very versatile,'' Mansell said.

"When we've got the very best team we can possibly field, all our players we have can play more than two positions.''

The Eagles' next games are against Moorooka at Lime-stone Park on April 27.

Mansell plans training this week before giving his players the Easter break off.

QFA Division 3: Ipswich Eagles 17.11-113 def Hinterland Blues 9.6-60 at Palmwoods.

Reserves: Hinterland Blues 6.16-52 def Ipswich 5.6-36.