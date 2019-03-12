Eagles coach not concerned by outside noise

PLAYERS moving clubs and talking down on their former teammates is not unique to professional sports, as Ipswich Eagles coach Kym Mansell has come to learn.

After hearing whispers an Eagles defector does not rate the club's chances ahead of the upcoming QFA Division 3 season, Mansell said he and the playing group "laugh about it all the time” adding "they have no idea” what the team is capable of in 2019.

"A lot of clubs and people are thinking because we've lost five or six of our grand final players, they're tipping us to finish near the bottom, but they were at the lower end of our senior team” the coach said.

"We're just happy to plod along and do what we normally do.”

What the Eagles "normally do” is win matches - and by big margins.

On the wide expanses of Limestone Park, Mansell's side averaged over 120 points a game last season en-route to a second consecutive grand final.

An off-season recruiting drive was recently capped by the inclusions of a former Gold Coast Suns academy prospect and Labrador premiership player to the senior list - a list which already boasts arguably the best midfield depth in the competition, the leading goalscorer and a talented back six.

With less than a month until round one against Jindalee, the Eagles already have three pre-season hit-outs under their belt.

Wins over lower division sides Ipswich Cats and Ferny Grove bookended a narrow loss to QFA Division 2 outfit Alexandra Hills.

The performance in particular against Alexandra Hills, from a side lacking 10 or more quality starters, has Mansell excited for the season proper.

"Bring those guys in and the team goes up another two levels,” Mansell said.

"I'm really happy with where we are at the moment. We're pretty confident we'll give it a good show.

"This has probably been the best pre-season we've had in 10-plus years. There hasn't been one negative word.”

The Eagles will have "one, maybe two more” trial matches before the April 6 season start.

"All we're trying to do is get our structures right,” Mansell said.

"We've adjusted them a little, with a few players in different positions. When we line up, (oppositions teams) who think they have us figured out will realise it's of no avail to them.”