Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Orphaned girls comforted by family

by Chris Clarke

THREE little girls who were orphaned after their parents were found dead in their home at Eagleby, south of Brisbane, on Monday are now living with extended family.

Detectives have finalised their inquiries into the death of the 27-year-old woman and her 30-year-old male partner at Eagleby, near Logan.

Their three children, believed to be aged 15 months and four and five years, were not living with them at the time and remain with a relative.

A coroner will determine whether their deaths were a murder-suicide or suicides.

No third party is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police found no evidence of a suicide note or any other material pointing to how they died.

The cause of death may not be know for months, as investigators wait on the results of a toxicology report.

Related Items

Junior speedway riders sweep Aus titles

Junior speedway riders sweep Aus titles

IPSWICH's young speedway riders are kicking goals on the track.

Restaurants, retailers lining up for places in new mall

Update on the Ipswich CBD Mall development construction. Murphy's Town Pub. Commonwealth Hotel.

New restaurants, entertainers, retailers revealed this month

'We're not closing': Small businesses cashing in on new mall

Cassie Doherty (left) and Kim Schubel in their Ipswich CBD design studio and collective store Schudio Studio.

"It's only going to be good and we're going to be right here for it"

21,000 visitors to boost city's economy over four day event

"There is also potential for a longer term commitment."

Local Partners

OPINION: Perfection is impossible to achieve

In reality, these "imperfections" are only noticed by the person themselves.

Photographer shares heartbreaking pictures of dying toddler

A photographer has shared heartbreaking photos of two-year-old Adalynn, who died waiting for a heart transplant. Picture: Suha Dabit/World of Broken Hearts

The toddler was born with a congenital heart defect

Year 2 maths problem stumps internet

Lots of people are stumped by the problem. Picture: Facebook

“My second-grader’s homework — HELP!”

Readers barking mad for Bosco and Co

Bosco likes to sit with his mouth pressed against the door with his teeth showing.

Ipswich residents responded to the call to show off their dog

New blood test could detect Alzheimer's: scientists

Scientist are on the cusp of delivering a blood test that could have a 90 per cent success rate of detecting Alzheimer's.

New test could replace PET brain scans and lumbar punctures.

The unlikely organ responsible for your happiness

MIND GAMES: Scientists say your tummy controls more of your mood than you think.

RESIDENTS to learn the happiness isn't in your head.

What no one told me about Bali: Tips from an Aussie traveller

This Aussie traveller learnt about Bali the hard way. Picture: Sangeeta Kocharekar

“We can’t let you fly,” the airline attendant told me.