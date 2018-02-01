Orphaned girls comforted by family

THREE little girls who were orphaned after their parents were found dead in their home at Eagleby, south of Brisbane, on Monday are now living with extended family.

Detectives have finalised their inquiries into the death of the 27-year-old woman and her 30-year-old male partner at Eagleby, near Logan.

Their three children, believed to be aged 15 months and four and five years, were not living with them at the time and remain with a relative.

A coroner will determine whether their deaths were a murder-suicide or suicides.

No third party is believed to have been involved in the incident.

Police found no evidence of a suicide note or any other material pointing to how they died.

The cause of death may not be know for months, as investigators wait on the results of a toxicology report.