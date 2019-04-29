Eager voters get in early to cast the first ballots in Blair

EARLY BIRD: Voters arrive to vote at the pre-polling booth at the Humantiies Centre in Ipswich on Monday.

EARLY BIRD: Voters arrive to vote at the pre-polling booth at the Humantiies Centre in Ipswich on Monday. Rob Williams

A STEADY stream of voters has descended on the region's pre-polling centres, with some determined to make their voice heard and others simply wanting to get it out of the way.

Polls had only been open for a few hours but dozens of voters turned up for the first day of the Australian Electoral Commission's pre-polling today.

Political candidates and their supporters lined the paths leading into the Ipswich Humanities Centre in an attempt to capture people still considering their vote.

Phil Stanley lapped up the excitement of an election period, opening his arms to the volunteers jostling to flick a how-to-vote card his way.

Mr Stanley admitted he didn't know who to vote for when he entered the polling place and admitted the political cards went straight to the bin.

"I hadn't a clue who I would choose and it made it even worse when we got all these pieces of paper," he laughed.

"I didn't read them or have a look."

Mr Stanley said he cast his ballot based on a feeling.

"I've never stood with a party," he said.

Mr Stanley and his wife Jean will be in New Zealand when the polls close on May 18.

"I had nothing else to do today and I thought I'd get down before the crowd," he said.

"Sorting Ipswich out is a focus."

Mrs Stanley, unlike her husband, knew what number would go where on the ballot paper.

She was eager to get in and cast her vote early.

"It's all about my personal preference," she said.

While some like Mr Stanley didn't know who would get their vote, other people like Lois Smith knew who would get her tick of approval.

The Blair voter was determined to get in and exercise her democratic right as she charged past the how-to-vote cards and straight to the ballot box.

"I knew what I was here for," she said.

"I made my mind up before I came."

Mrs Smith said she wanted to avoid the election-day rush.

"I just don't like queuing up at the school," she said.

"I though it was a good idea just to get it over and done with.

"Now I can just continually mute all the election noise."

She said help for pensioners was at the forefront of her mind along with the future of the nation.

"Security for Australia was another one because I've got young grand-kids and I want it safe for them," she said.

"I don't like the Adani mine, because I'm thinking of the reef."