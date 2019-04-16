Eager mums, aunties boost Goodna footy ranks

Goodna player Mashanari Seumanutafa tries to break through the Mt Gravatt defence during the SEQ Division 2 rugby league match at Woogaroo Field.

Goodna player Mashanari Seumanutafa tries to break through the Mt Gravatt defence during the SEQ Division 2 rugby league match at Woogaroo Field.

RUGBY LEAGUE: For a team featuring more newcomers than players with experience, the Goodna women have made a positive start in this year's SEQ Division 2 competition.

After a first round 12-6 win over Pine Central and a bye, Goodna only lost 10-8 to Mt Gravatt in their latest match at Woogaroo Field.

Forward Larissa Vaiomanu and fullback Mary Julie Uoka scored for Goodna.

Goodna's squad of 38, being captained by Lima Soe, features mums and aunties of junior players and relatives of the Goodna Eagles men who play in the Rugby League Ipswich competition.

Former Goodna player and current coach Ida Sami is delighted with the response from the Goodna community and Brisbane suburbs.

"I'm really proud of them. They are a good bunch of ladies,'' Sami said.

"There's only a handful of girls that have played before and they are really helping out with the group that don't know anything about league.''

That includes some players from rugby union backgrounds.

The team has been receiving additional mentoring from Goodna A-Grade men's coach Corey Kirk, his team captain Ramon Filipine and women's team co-ordinator Billy Toa.

The women have mainly been focusing on defence early in the season. "They work very hard at training and on their fitness,'' Sami said.

"I've been taking it slow with them and not rushing them or pressure them.

"All I want is for them to learn the game this season, play as a team, and hopefully they come out on top.''

Goodna captain Lima Soe shows her strength against Mt Gravatt at Woogaroo Field.

Goodna's junior girls teams have also been progressing well. The under 16s beat Beenleigh 28-8 and the under-18s overpowered Beenleigh 50-4 last weekend.

Goodna's next Division 2 senior women's game is against Runaway Bay at Bill Norris Oval on April 27.

In the Division 1 competition, Brothers also suffered their first loss, going down 24-12 to Easts last weekend.

After a bye, Brothers beat Souths 16-4 heading into their encounter at Langlands Park.

Brothers' next Division one match is against Toowoomba Valleys at Herb Steinohrt Oval on April 28.

In the Division 3 Green competition, new team Redbank lost 56-10 to Redlands after beating Capalaba 16-0 in their first game before losing to Inala 20-10.

Redbank's next match is against North Lakes at Bill Norris Oval on April 27.

State of play

SEQ Division 1 Rd 3: Easts 24 def Brothers 12 at Langlands Park.

SEQ Division 2 Rd 3: Mt Gravatt 10 def Goodna 8 (Mary Julie Uoka, Larissa Vaiomanu tries; Lima Soe goal) at Woogaroo Field.

SEQ Division 3 Green Rd 3: Redlands 56 def Redbank 10.