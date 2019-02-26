E-Athletes, Aussie operators deploying to an online game

LINEUP: Team Fnatic members Etienne "Magnet" Rousseau, Matthew "Acez" McHenry, Jake "Virtue" Grannan, Ethan "RizRaz" Wombwell, Jason "Lusty" Chen and (not pictured) Daniel "Neophyter" An represented Australia at the 2019 Six Invitational in Montreal, Canada.

AUSTRALIA'S elite military SAS operatives are joining the roster in popular multiplayer shooter Rainbow Six: Siege.

The game, published by Ubisoft on PC and console, features teams of operatives from the world's elite special forces such as the British SAS, French GIGN or Russian Spetznatz competing against each other in a range of scenarios including bomb defusal, hostage rescue and team-based deathmatches.

The game has a strong local following and one of the big announcements from the event was the addition of two Australian SAS operatives to the game - codenamed Gridlock and Mozzie.

Both characters are joining the game as part of the Operation Burnt Horizon update, launching in March.

Tori "Gridlock" Fairou is an attacker, armed with either an F90 assault rifle or an M249 light machine gun, and her special gadget is a set of teeth-like floor spikes which deploy over an area, causing damage and slowing down enemies.

Max "Mozzie" Goose, is a defender with who can hack enemy drones to bring them under his control; his primary weapon is a 9mm sub machine-gun.

Both characters are expected to bring changes to the game's playstyle, with Mozzie in particular offering a useful boost on maps with an intelligence-gathering focus .

A new map - officially named Outback - has also been unveiled, representing an outback roadhouse/truck stop/pub/motel.

There are new Aussie-themed cosmetic additions to the game as well, including a Kangaroo charm which can be attached to guns.

The SAS operatives and map aren't the only Australian thing featuring in Rainbow Six: Siege lately either, with Australian team Fnatic - Jake "Virtue" Grannan, Ethan "RizRaz" Wombwell, Daniel "Neophyter" An, Jason "Lusty" Chen, Matthew "Acez" McHenry and team captain Etienne "Magnet" Rousseau - competing in the prestigious Six Invitational world championships in Montreal from February 15-17 for a USD$2m prize pool.

The predominantly Brisbane-based Fnatic put up a tough fight at the event, but were defeated 2-nil by Japanese team Nora-Rengo in the quarter finals.

Australia remained a presence throughout the event though, as Rousseau and McHenry returned on the Sunday as part of Team East to compete in an All Stars match in front of a nearly full arena, with the match going into overtime after some impressive plays from both teams, before victory was claimed by the West team.

Analyst James "Devmarta" Stewart was another Australian involved in the event, and featured prominently on-stage providing insightful analysis on the event and the competition throughout the weekend.

Fnatic captain Etienne "Magnet" Rousseau said it was a huge honour for the team to represent Australia at the Six Invitational.

"I just think the Six Invitational is the biggest event in Siege. It's got everyone from across the world, the best teams compete in it, it's got the biggest prize pool," he said.

"We're really happy that we made it."

By Royce Wilson , who attended the Six Invitational in Montreal as a guest of Ubisoft.