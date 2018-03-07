New Dyson that’s sent the internet crazy

FAREWELL pesky cords when vacuuming - Dyson has declared the era of stumbling over hoover wires is over.

The company that first did away with the vacuum bag had now dumped its cords forever too.

And many will say in this wireless era, it is well overdue.

Dyson claims its new Cyclone V10 model has allowed it to "entirely change the format of a vacuum cleaner" and the cord-free device does not lose any suction power.

"Dyson will no longer be developing corded vacuum cleaners," the manufacturer said in a statement.

Dyson's new cord-free top-of-the-range stick model the V10. Picture: Dyson

"We genuinely believe that cord-free is the future."

Dyson already sells a ranges of wire-free dirt-suckers but this top-of-the range stick model says goodbye to cords forever. The new model also promises to make vacuuming easier.

The digital motor Cyclone V10 is almost half the weight of its predecessor the V8, and is Dyson's fastest and most powerful digital vacuum motor - spinning up to125,000rpm.

Dyson boasts the V10 as having 20 per cent more suction power compared to the V8 model.

The little engine is packed between two filters and spin's 2,000 times a second, making it the fastest in Dyson's line-up.

Goodbye to vacuum cords forever. Picture: Dyson

James Dyson says of his latest model: "The Dyson Cyclone V10 is so light, so powerful, it can deep clean anywhere in your home. It is the reason why I've stopped developing full-size vacuums."

When compared to Dyson's first generation motor, the Dyson digital motor V2, the V10's power to weight ratio has increased over three times.

Dyson also says the V10 makes cleaning up after vacuuming even easier.

It has a 'point and shoot' bin emptying mechanism and a 40 per cent bigger bin capacity.

In a media release Dyson says: "14 cyclones are precisely arranged around the central axis of the machine, enabling the airflow inside each cyclone to travel at up to 193kph, generating over 79,000G, separating even microscopic dust from the air efficiently".

The V10’s has a ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying mechanism. Picture: Dyson

The machine operates via a trigger rather than an on/off switch and with a "more energy-dense battery" that Dyson says does not add any weight, the V10 also offers extended running time

According to Dyson the V10 cord-free offers up to 60 minutes of suction.

The model can transform into a handheld to allow cleaning on stairs, in the car and hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson also says it is "ergonomically balanced" to clean in high areas such as ceilings.

Also, the V10 has been engineered with "acoustic baffles" that helps to reduce noise.

Look mum, no cords. Picture: Dyson

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ cord-free vacuum sells for a recommended retail price of $999 and the Dyson Cyclone V10TM Animal cord-free vacuum for $899.

Customers will be able to pre-order both machines on Dyson.com.au from March 16.

They will be available to buy on Dyson.com.au and at all major electrical retailers from April 6.

DYSON TO BUILD CARS

Earlier this month James Dyson, the Brexit-backing billionaire behind the vacuum cleaners that bear his name, announced the establishment of a new UK research hub as he shifts up a gear in his drive into electric cars.

Dyson, speaking to AFP as his company published soaring profits on booming Asian sales, outlined plans to open a second research and development centre in a former Royal Air Force airfield in Hullavington, southwest England.

The entrepreneur, who owns 100 percent of the company he founded in the 1970s, has revolutionised household appliances with his bagless vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans and air purifiers.

Dyson now has Britain's air pollution concerns in his sights and expressed confidence this week over the group's electric car ambitions.

British inventor James Dyson, creator of the Dyson vacuum cleaner. Picture: AFP

The company will shift its 400-strong automotive engineering team to the sprawling Hullavington facility in May, alongside workers from other divisions.

The first vehicle - as yet unnamed - will be available for orders from 2020.

"We will be taking orders. You can order one now, if you like," he joked in a telephone interview with AFP from nearby Malmesbury, where the group has its main base.

The exact manufacturing location is "still under discussion", he added, but indicated that it would either be in Britain or Asia.

A five-year investment programme ending in 2021 will see the bulk of £2.5 billion (A$4.46 million) pumped into Dyson's automotive unit.

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity as governments worldwide drive forward plans to gradually phase out polluting petrol and diesel cars.

In Britain, new car sales fell for the first time in six years during 2017, largely on plummeting demand for diesel-powered vehicles, industry data showed.

Total sales dropped 5.7 percent to 2.54 million vehicles, the first annual drop since 2011, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. And Brexit-fuelled inflation caused by a weaker pound has also hit demand, it said.