Dynamic suburb shows the best of new Ipswich

THIS million-dollar mansion at Brookwater embodies the differences and similarities between the new and old suburbs of Ipswich.

With five bedrooms, two bathrooms and an infinity pool backing on to the prized Greg Norman-designed golf course, this property was snapped up quickly when it came on the market.

The home on Scenery Crt represents continuity between the new and old markets of Ipswich.

While older suburbs are characterised by unique heritage homes, properties in Brookwater are equally as unique but modern contemporary properties.

This mansion was sold by real estate agent Lise Vasiliou who had no hesitation when the owner suggested putting it on the market for $1.25 million.

Spread across two levels, with bamboo timber flooring throughout, this home is fit for entertaining.

6 Scenery Court Brookwater

As you open the solid timber front door, you're greeted by a wide entry with a spacious office on the left featuring matching french doors.

On the right is a media room with an elevated platform allowing for cinema seating, along with a projector and sound system.

The large master suite has generous wardrobe space including a separate shoe cupboard, plush carpets and a window seat overlooking the golf course.

Inside the ensuite is a large bath set in porcelain tiles, adding the luxurious feel.

The infinity pool spreads across two levels and the deck features an outdoor kitchen.

In the backyard, there's a mini golf course for kids to have a shot.

6 Scenery Court Brookwater

"The beauty of this property was that its on a big piece of land (895sqm) overlooking the golf course with a view that will never be interrupted," Ms Vasiliou said.

"The new owners moved up from interstate and they absolutely fell in love. For them the property was jaw dropping."

Ms Vasiliou said there were a few properties in the same class as this one but nothing identical.

"This property was designed and owner built - it is very unique," Ms Vasiliou said.

"The builder wanted something that set the property apart from the normal which is reflected in the design and layout.

"There are lots of very distinguished homes in Brookwater, some of which are almost eccentric, but people seem to be prepared to spend that little extra bit of money for something different.

6 Scenery Court Brookwater

"Buyers looking in this area want something dynamic with breathtaking features like soaring ceilings, large rooms, palatial style ensuites and master bedrooms. Essentially they want something grand that will be a symbol to their success.

"Most want a pool but not just any pool, they want something different which is one of the things that made this property, with its gorgeous infinity pool, so attractive.

"In Brookwater you will find lots of unique, contemporary modern homes."

Brookwater is increasingly popular with both owner-occupiers and investors. The suburb is mostly owner-occupied with about 15 to 20 percent of homes owned by investors.

Ms Vasiliou believes the proximity to amenities such as the Orion Lagoon and shopping centre, along with the continued development at Springfield, is a major draw card.

"It's not just about what's already here but about what's coming," she said.

6 Scenery Court Brookwater

"The area is an up and coming cosmopolitan hub and is cutting edge when it comes to appearances and amenities.

"There's lots of development happening in the Greater Springfield area and it's become quite a business hub that's rapidly developing.

"It's a very dynamic area and the locals are a real mix who come from all walks of life.

"People come to the area to have a look and end up falling in love."

For anyone who lives in an area covered by a body corporate, the gardens will never look shabby because fees include an all year round gardening service.

Ms Vasiliou said the golf course, and its attendees, was an attraction in itself.

"There's been a few famous faces seen around the course," Ms Vasiliou said.

"Rockstar Alice Cooper has been spotted playing golf and the golf course itself is an attraction. It was designed by Greg Norman and that brings a lot of people in."

The median sale price for Brookwater is about $550,000 but there are plenty of properties listed over the $800,000 mark.