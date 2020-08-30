Menu
Skilful Western Pride goal scorer Will Orford had a standout game against Logan. Picture: Rob Williams
Soccer

Dynamic duo best for Pride in vital premier league upset

David Lems
30th Aug 2020 10:50 AM
TWO of Western Pride's most important recruits had standout games at just the right time for the developing Football Queensland Premier League side.

A week after pushing the Ipswich Knights before losing 2-1, Pride produced a mighty defensive effort to surprise competition heavyweights Logan 1-0.

Returning attacking midfielder Will Orford and newly-signed goalkeeper Jace Hudson impressed as the entire Pride team battled hard to secure their fifth win of the season.

The away victory keeps Pride in touch with the top four.

"Logan are a good team,'' head coach Andrew Catton said. "They have got four or five individuals who are certainly in the higher echelon of players in the FQPL.

"To go and get a result was really, really good.

"It (defence) was certainly one of the areas we needed to be better in, especially in the first half.

"It was certainly a complete performance from us defensively.''

Catton said Pride had benefited greatly from former South West Thunder keeper Hudson settling in.

"He makes good decisions and last night he made two or three good saves and the boys are now starting to turn around and support him.''

In reviewing video of the previous Knights game, Catton was critical of his team's lack of assistance for Hudson.

"They (the Pride players) certainly responded to that,'' the head coach said.

"They just dug in and worked for each other.

"We had a good look at Logan . . . what they want to do and how they want to play. We set up a plan to kind of neutralise them. We just battled and it was good.''

Former South West Thunder goalkeeper Jace Hudson had a superb second game for his new club. Picture: Nev Madsen
Orford scored the winning goal against Logan in the 90th minute.

He had previously shared in past Pride and Ipswich Grammar premiership successes before spending the last few years in Melbourne.

Catton was delighted to have the exciting prospect back.

"I'm really pleased for him,'' Catton said.

"He played well last week against Knights and him and Jace were our two best players last night.''

Catton was eager to have former IGS boarder Orford in his side this season.

"When I got the job, he was one of the first people I want and talked to about signing,'' Catton said.

"He struggles a little bit with the physicality of it but technically, he's one of the best players in the entire competition.''

Western Pride host Sunshine Coast in their next match on Saturday night at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

After their weekend bye, the Ipswich Knights are at home against Souths United next Sunday.

 

STATE OF PLAY

FQPL: Western Pride 1 (Will Orford) def Logan 0.

U20: Pride 4 (Noah Licciardello 2, Campbell Hurry, Daniel Hannant)  def Logan 2.

U18: Pride 3 (Daniel Hannant, Walter Nininahazwe, Mibaraka Ruhirika)  def Logan 2.

