Dynamic Bill causes major upset at Ipswich track

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

SATURDAY night’s Fourth Grade contest over the 431 metres was always going to draw plenty of interest with Tony Brett’s speedster Hara’s Clyde seemingly lining up for another win at Ipswich.

He jumped out a $1.22 favourite.

You could hardly blame the bookies for the short price.

The dog is famous for running 30.10 over the 500m at the track and Brett has always thought the 15 time winner excelled at Ipswich.

Add to that a recent second in the Listed Rising Stars at Albion Park and the dog was seemingly a good thing.

It’s never that straight forward in a high-class contest at Ipswich.

The Cyndie Elson trained Dynamic Bill, on the second line of betting, upset the favourite in fine fashion, in just his second run back from a spell.

Known more as an Albion Park 500 metre dog, Dynamic Bill was able to beat Hara’s Clyde to the fence despite drawing outside him in box two.

When the favourite ran off on the first turn, he left himself too big a task as the former scooted away in 24.94.

Both dogs are worth following out of the race.

If Dynamic Bill can bring those box manners to the 500, he’s a dangerous commodity.

Hara’s Clyde cut him down to two lengths at the finish.

The third placegetter was a further eight behind the leading duo.

Frieda Las Vegas cracks $100k in style

TONY Zammit had a big opinion of Frieda Las Vegas before she started her career in the Vince Curry Series earlier this year.

But not even he imagined she would achieve 19 wins, multiple feature victories and $100,000 in prize money in just nine months.

The bitch entered Saturday night’s Mixed Third and Fourth Grade full of confidence beating a Free for All Field in The Past Member’s Trophy over the middle distance the week before.

She handled the drop back to 500 metres with aplomb.

Known for her trademark flashing finishes she often spots the leaders five plus lengths in some of her sprint victories. However, punters would have been comfortable taking the short quote when she dropped onto the rail in second around the first turn.

Maywayn Ulysses was the lamp lighter out in front and gave plenty of cheek leading until the home turn but drifted off the rail presenting Frieda the perfect passage to a 30.57 victory.

At two and a half years old, her list of accomplishments include eight straight wins at Albion Park, the Winged Runner trophy for best bitch, The Easter Trophy Final, a 600 metre best of 34.65, a 500 metre best of 29.66 and now $100k in the bank.

Lets hope the second half of her career is even better.

Greyhound Marseille is in stunning form at Ipswich. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Marseille making an impact at Ipswich

THE Michael Patterson trained, Callum Andersen owned Marseille has risen to the occasion at her middle distance debut.

The bitch went beyond 500 metres for the first time over the 630 at Ipswich on Saturday night and didn’t shirk the task one bit drawing away for a four length win.

The bitch first came on the radar winning her maiden back in April in a ripping 30.43 run.

Unfortunately for the owner/trainer partnership, she has struggled with niggling injuries since and has only recently been able to put a substantial campaign together.

She ran well at long odds from a tough draw in her Ipswich Cup heat, finishing fourth four off the winner and after a tune-up at Casino was ready to be tested over the distance.

Andersen has previously said her get back run on style was always going to lend itself to a longer trip. But ideally she would have a few more starts under her belt.

Like many others, she was able to take advantage of restricted grade at Ipswich and run a big race.

She went equal favourite with Justin Bowe’s get in together who had the advantage of box one and held her a few lengths off the rail as the two paired off at the front of proceedings.

Despite being hassled the entire race and with no middle-distance experience, it was Marseille who wanted it the most in the later stages finding the front at the home turn and extending for the win.

The bitch is headed for a feature race at Casino next week.

After that, Marseille is bound for the Futurity and a permanent stay at 600 metres.

Plunge comes off with Pump It

ABILITY has never been the question for Mark Saal’s Pump It.

She broke the Novice class record at Albion Park early on and soon after ran the quickest first split over the 600.

However, inconsistency plagued her until recently where she was able to bring up her third win on the trot in Saturday night’s Fifth Grade (500m).

Known for her hit and miss box manners, coming up with the red and a vacant outside her was a huge positive.

Coupled with her back-to-back victories over the 600 at Albion Park, the punters didn’t miss her. They crunched her into $1.50 from $2 in the minutes before the jump.

She was on her manners at box rise this time getting to the post first.

Peter O’Reilly’s Dark Zorro briefly took over mid-race but her 600 strength was always going to come to the fore as she got up underneath him on the way to a five length 30.59 win.

Another worth keeping an eye on out of the race is the Tracey Nicholls trained See Them Try.

The dog was never going to win after a tardy getaway from the eight but made up lengths running into second.

That performance follows a 30.58 win on Ipswich Cup night where the dog stormed over the top of them from well back in the ruck.

Best Fit bolsters brilliant record

RODNEY Duff’s chaser Best Fit has taken his racing to a new level of late.

With a brave second in the Group Two Lismore Cup over the 500m, he looks well at home in that company and distance.

Duff has big plans for the hard chaser over the Albion Park Summer of Listed and Group races. However, the owner and trainer hasn’t forgotten about where it all began for the dog who won his first start over the 431 metres at Ipswich and now boasts 13 wins most of them in Best 8 company at the track and trip.

His most recent victory came in that company on Saturday night where he looked ideally drawn to run them ragged from box one.

He did just that. Untouched around the first corner, there was only going to be one winner as he romped home in 24.98.

It says a lot about the dog that the time was only average by his standards.

When he’s not racing in group company, Duff always has the option to bring him back and boost his morale at Ipswich.

Brett’s chaser far from a Debacle

THE Brett yard is a destination kennel for many owners.

The trainer only takes the best and he looks like he has something to work with in What a Debacle who found his feet fifth up in Queensland a dominant display over the 431 metres on October 20, with a 24.82 victory.

The former NSW chaser arrives with some serious credentials.

The five-time Wentworth Park winner includes Free for All Grade and has also won in top class at Richmond over the 535 metre trip.

Brett is taking his time to acclimatise the dog, starting over the shorts where he showed great speed to win last Friday and first up over the 331 at Albion Park.

Judging on what he’s achieved so far, it’s a matter of time until he’s tested over the 500 metres. He could be a major player in the summer carnival.

It was a good day for Brett who scored and impressive double when Silent Key extended his winning streak to four in the fifth Grade Heat, another handy run in 25.07.

The son of Keybow is only 18 months old with six starts to his name. But he is getting through his grades quickly and also looks bound for further.