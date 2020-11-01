Dylan’s best haul a positive sign amid weather frustrations

Ipswich spinner Dylan McAteer stepped up to help the Hornets first grade side bowl out South Brisbane. Picture: Rob Williams

Ipswich spinner Dylan McAteer stepped up to help the Hornets first grade side bowl out South Brisbane. Picture: Rob Williams

WHEN teenage talents like Dylan McAteer seize their opportunities with both hands, Ipswich Hornets coach Aaron Moore is a happy man.

That is especially the case with ongoing weather frustrations in this season's Queensland Premier Grade competition.

The Hornets took advantage of their limited time in the field at Baxter Oval, bowling out South Brisbane for 204 before the massive afternoon storm arrived.

Spinners McAteer (4/67) and Jack Wood (5/65) did the damage working in tandem, securing valuable bonus points for the Hornets.

The latest match was the Hornets' third draw from as many two-day games, leaving last year's finalists sitting mid-table.

With wet weather restricting the Hornets' ability to chase outright results, the main focus is controlling what the team can.

"We actually bowled really well through the game,'' Moore said.

"There's a rule about lightning. Once they see a lightning strike you have to wait half an hour.

"We never got back on to bat, which is disappointing.''

However, seeing regular Second Graders step up when needed was pleasing for the coach.

Leg spinner McAteer did that on Saturday with his best first grade bowling haul so far. He shattered Souths' middle order.

"This is his first full year with us so he's doing quite well,'' Moore said.

"He got an opportunity yesterday and performed so it was good.''

Ipswich cricketer Dylan McAteer. Picture: Rob Williams

The St Edmund's College year 12 student and First XI captain has already received state junior honours.

"I fell in love with cricket when I was younger,'' McAteer, 17, told the QT earlier this year.

"I wasn't very good and I didn't like how all the other kids were better than me so that gave me extra drive to keep getting better.

"I love the game as every game of cricket is different and it takes a lot of skill to be the best.''

With support at St Edmund's College and in the Hornets system, McAteer hopes to become a professional cricketer.

Being keen on development, Moore is eager to see under-19 players like McAteer, Josh Creevey and Jacob Waters achieving fine results.

Batting at number 10, bowler Waters showed his all-round ability topscoring with 54 not out in the Hornets latest Second Grade draw against South Brisbane at Norman Gray Oval.

Given the weather issues, Moore said the Hornets goal was to build momentum over the next few weeks and finish strongly in the new year - like they did last season.

"We'd be mid-table, which is not too bad,'' he said.

"There will be a big cluster of teams with a lot of draws going around the competition. Everyone will be pretty close.

"You'd like to be in a good position at Christmas time. Last year, we had a good back end.

"There's some good signs.''

The Hornets next two-day matches are against Toombul starting on Saturday.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade

Ipswich Hornets v South Brisbane at Baxter Oval

South Brisbane innings

L. Duval b J. Wood 42 (82)

A. Jain st Cross b J. Wood 41 (108)

E. Peterson c Llewellyn b J. Wood 0 (1)

J. Eccles b McAteer 10 (36)

B. Faber lbw McAteer 1 (3)

Ben Cutting c Cross b McAteer 15 (14)

Gurinder Sandhu c Cross b J. Wood 13 (22)

H. Sigera c H. Wood b McAteer 28 (43)

J. Rosewarne b Llewellyn 22 (100)

M. Wiseman c Lutter b J. Wood 17 (52)

J. Ward not out 0 (0)

Extras (8b 1w 6nb)

Total (75.5overs) 204

FoW: 82, 82, 91, 96, 112, 127, 139, 166, 200, 204.

Bowling: Adam Smith 13/3/36/0; Harry Wood 3/0/14/0; Sean Lutter 6/3/8/0; Bryn Llewellyn 3/2/6/1; Jack Wood 28.5/6/65/5; Dylan McAteer 22/2/67/4.

Match drawn.

2nd Grade at Yeronga

Hornets 1st Innings (resuming at 3/82)

Nick De Giusti c Edmondson b Sawyer-Brown 21 (81)

Noah Emerson lbw Mehta 23 (87)

Michael Topp c Edmondson b Sawyer-Brown 0 (1)

Nick Bischoff b Casey 45 (73)

Will Trigar c Robynson b Sawyer-Brown 20 (81)

Rowan Lutter b Casey 32 (79)

Jacob Waters not out 54 (68)

Josh Creevey not out 13 (26)

Extras (5b 4lb) 9

Total 109.2ov) 9/266

FoW: 26, 43, 71, 86, 86, 128, 150, 177, 219

Bowling: T. Sawyer-Brown 23/9/40/3; S. Geyer 23/8/47/1; M. Casey 37/19/73/4; B. McNae 7/1/22/0; S. Mehta 16.2/4/61/1; H. Kannan 3/0/14/0.

Match drawn.