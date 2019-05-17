Dylan 'just needed a chance in A-League'

RESPECTED Queensland football administrator Gary Wilkins found an Ipswich shining light in Brisbane Roar's disappointing 2018/19 A-League season.

Ipswich-bred striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls finished his debut season impressively with five goals after finally being given a chance to show his wares.

Wilkins was delighted to see the former Western Pride goal-scoring ace sign for another two years after winning the club's Breakthrough Player of the Year award at the recent Brisbane Roar gala function.

"He did well once he got the gig,'' Wilkins said.

"One good thing that came out of Taggert (Adam Taggart) leaving (for South Korea) was him (Wenzel-Halls) getting more runs.

"He was coming off the bench for the last two minutes but I kept saying 'they've got to give him a go' because we know what he can do. He's just got to get the opportunity.''

Former Australian player and Queensland captain Wilkins hopes new Roar coach Robbie Fowler gives Wenzel-Halls more game time in the next A-League season.

"I'm sure he will,'' Wilkins said, after a preliminary chat to Fowler before he returned to England.

"I knew once Dylan got the chance he wouldn't let you down. His work rate is really good too.''