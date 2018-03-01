Tradie dies from testicular cancer at just 22

Dylan Butler, who has died from testicular cancer, with his sister Kristy, mum Jackie Butler,dog Bella and girlfriend Yasmin Jones.

Dylan Butler, who has died from testicular cancer, with his sister Kristy, mum Jackie Butler,dog Bella and girlfriend Yasmin Jones.

THE mother of a tradie who died aged 22 from testicular cancer has urged other young men to not ignore any warning signs.

Dylan Butler died last Thursday, just over a year after being given the diagnosis.

His mother Jackie, 52, praised her son's courage - but urged other young men who found suspect lumps to get them checked.

Dylan in hospital with his friends Troy, Nathan, Nathan, Jordan and Zac.

Mr Butler had a lump but only went to the doctor when he had backache, which he put down to work. But by then, the cancer had spread.

"I'd say to young men not to be afraid to speak out if they feel there is something wrong and to be persistent as early as possible," she said.

"Dylan went from testicular cancer to stage four so quickly, he really didn't have a chance.

"Part of his personality was not to be a whinger.

Dylan Butler, who died from prostate cancer, fishing with dad Chris.

"He just got on with life and work. I think that was a bit detrimental to him.

"Take the time to go to the doctor."

As reported in the Manly Daily , Mr Butler, of Cromer, had just finished an apprenticeship with a landscape construction firm and went to the doctor with a bad back in November, 2016.

Dylan Butler, who has died from testicular cancer, and Bella his dog.

But the former Mater Maria Warriewood student, who played rugby for Collaroy Cougars, was diagnosed with testicular cancer which spread to his lungs, liver, lymph nodes and brain.

Different chemotherapies, radiotherapy and surgery as well as stem cell treatments at Chris O'Brien's Lifehouse couldn't save his life.

Throughout his treatment his beloved dog, Bella, was allowed to be by his side.

Dylan with sister Kirsty, 18, and dad Chris, a fisherman.

Mr Butler had been at home enjoying what he knew would be his final weeks. He had been spending time with his girlfriend, Yasmin Jones, 22, who had moved into the family home.

The couple met through friends in September and Mr Butler went on their first date in a wheelchair. He also spent time fishing with his dad, Chris, of Collaroy Plateau, a commercial fisherman.

He was rushed to hospital early last month and died surrounded by friends last week.

Mrs Butler said she would remember her son as a courageous and brave person who wanted to help others.

Dylan Butler in hospital, where he had numerous treatments.

"He would do anything for anybody, even when he was unwell," she said.

"He never wanted it to be about him.

"Right until the day he passed, his courage - it's a word that resonated for me with Dylan.

"He never told his friends how unwell he was. People thought he was getting better."

Dylan Butler with mum Jackie and sister Kirsty before he became sick.

Now, the three women Mr Butler left behind are planning to go on his dream holiday, to Japan.

His funeral is at 10am on Monday at Long Reef Golf Club.

Testicular cancer signs

Heaviness in scrotum.

Swelling/lump in testicle or change in size or shape.

Pain in lower abdomen, testicle, scrotum or back.

Enlargement or tenderness of breast tissue.

Dylan Butler, with his girlfriend Yasmin Jones, who he met last year.

Dylan Butler with beloved dog Bella, who was allowed to stay with him in hospital.