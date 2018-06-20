Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Dying man meets great granddaughter
News

WATCH: Emotional moment dying man meets great-granddaughter

by Seniors News
20th Jun 2018 9:38 AM | Updated: 9:43 AM

WHAT would your final wish be as you lay on your death bed?

Would it be to ask for one more day? To walk in nature? Or to saviour that final special moment with your family?

A terminally ill man happily chose the later when he got a special visit from his newborn great-granddaughter as he lay on his deathbed in the US.

The newborn's mother, Joy Caitlyn Phero, shared a video of the emotional moment her beloved "Pop Pop" met her daughter, Chloe, at a hospital in New Jersey.

In the footage, Phero embraces her grandfather as Chloe, still in an incubator, is wheeled in behind her mother.

"Growing older is inevitable, ageing is optional": SIGN UP to Seniors News

Catching a glimpse of the newborn, the dying man breaks down in tears, overwhelmed by the emotion of having his final wish come true.

"I'm so grateful that you gave us this opportunity," Phero thanked the hospital. "You don't understand how much it meant for him just to be able to look at her.

"In his words his life is now complete just because of this moment."

Phero's grandfather died with that final moment on his mind and in his heart on June 18 (US time).

editors picks emotional family

Top Stories

    Drivers urged to ease into Minden crossroads

    Drivers urged to ease into Minden crossroads

    News The project is expected to be completed this year, ahead of schedule.

    Woman critical after two car and truck collision on highway

    Woman critical after two car and truck collision on highway

    Breaking The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash

    Raceway concerns dismissed as Supercars prepare for Ipswich

    premium_icon Raceway concerns dismissed as Supercars prepare for Ipswich

    News Last month the council signed off on upgrades to race at the venue

    Local Partners