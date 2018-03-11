Brutal baby killer blows kiss after guilty verdict

A MELBOURNE man who killed his partner's six-month-old baby has blown a kiss to family members as he was found guilty of murder.

Ice user Dwayne Lindsey, 34, murdered six-month-old Chayse Dearing while his mother Michelle went shopping in June 2016.

Dwayne Lindsey. Picture: Victoria Police

.

Dwayne Lindsey leaves court today. Picture: Sarah Matray

'I DON'T CARE': PUTIN'S EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW

$1M REWARD TO FIND HITMEN BEHIND GANGLAND MURDER

Chayse suffered severe traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, marks on his neck, bruising and abrasions on his groin and retinal bleeding.

Baby Chayse. Picture: Supplied

The jury returned its verdict in the Supreme Court of Victoria this afternoon after starting its deliberations on Thursday.

Speaking outside court, Ms Dearing's foster mother Mariah Strahan said the trial had been difficult for family members to hear of how Chayse died.

She said she hoped Lindsey, who blew a kiss to her before he was escorted from court, would live "the rest of his days" in torture.

Speaking outside court, Ms Strahan said the trial had been difficult for family members to hear the details of how Chayse died.

"It's been torture. It's been very hard to sit in court and listen to the injuries that Chayse had," she told reporters.

She said she hoped Lindsey was reminded of what he did to the baby every day he spent in prison.

"You can't explain what he did. None of us know why he did it...it's just obviously the evil in him," Ms Strahan said.

"What I honestly think of him is he can rot in hell.

"I hope the rest of his days are lived in torture, like he did to Chayse." She also said the guilty verdict brought relief to the family. "The people of Victoria have spoken that they are no longer going to put up with harming kids and children."