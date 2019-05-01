Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dwayne Beaumont, 28, was killed in a worksite accident on Wishart Rd, Tivendale on April 29, 2019. Picture: Facebook
Dwayne Beaumont, 28, was killed in a worksite accident on Wishart Rd, Tivendale on April 29, 2019. Picture: Facebook
Lifestyle

Family and friends pay tribute to much loved mate

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
1st May 2019 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HEART broken family and friends of Dwayne Beaumont have remembered the much loved Katherine man who was tragically killed in a workplace accident yesterday.

Loved ones of the 30-year-old took to social media to share their grief in his shock passing saying he would be missed and they would be having a beer in his memory.

An out pouring of support for Mr Beaumont's family was also shared on social media.

"Heartbreaking news my condolences to all of you," one friend wrote.

While another friend of the family wrote: "So sorry to hear the devastating news. Thinking of you and your extended family, sending love."

Another said the Territory had one of its characters.

It's understood Mr Beaumont was killed yesterday in a tragic workplace accident about 3pm at a worksite on Wishart Rd.

St John Ambulance spokesman Craig Garraway said he was declared dead upon arrival.

NT WorkSafe are investigating the incident.

Preliminary investigations were carried out yesterday, with investigators returning this morning.

In February, Derick Suratin was killed in an electrical accident at the Tennant Creek Fire Station and, in a separate incident, a Darwin man was crushed by a 1.5 tonne electrical switchboard at the construction site of the new Palmerston Police Station.

A police spokeswoman said a report would be prepared for the coroner.

More Stories

death dwayne beaumont tribute workplace accident

Top Stories

    Car crash at Tivoli has traffic at a standstill

    premium_icon Car crash at Tivoli has traffic at a standstill

    Breaking The crash, which happened at 7.53am, has slowed traffic.

    • 1st May 2019 8:29 AM
    Business owners jump on shopping centre growth

    premium_icon Business owners jump on shopping centre growth

    Business Small traders open their doors at new centre.

    • 1st May 2019 8:00 AM
    Why residents want multi-member council divisions

    premium_icon Why residents want multi-member council divisions

    Council News There were 1049 survey respondents with comments from 450 people

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information