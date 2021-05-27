DV survivor’s story played out in film

A scene from the film Seven Times, which looks into domestic violence.

A former victim of domestic violence has chosen Ipswich as the location for a film that she hopes will help bring about significant changes to the justice system.

Seven Times is a short film by CTM Productions and Manakai Entertainment about a woman’s struggle with domestic violence perpetrated by her husband.

Executive producer and concept creator Monica Sanguigno said the film was based on her own experiences.

“This was four years in the making, I’ve had time to adjust to what I was going to do,” Ms Sanguigno said.

“I’m going to be telling my story.

“It took me seven times before I left my abusive, drug addicted husband.

“It reached a point where I had to leave with my young daughter, or I would not be here today.

“I didn’t want that life anymore, I didn’t want to be controlled or live-in fear for my life, I wanted a better life.

“This is only a small portion of it though, as we only had 20 minutes.”

Ms Sanguigno said the goal of the film was to secure funding for a television series to tell her whole story, and to educate people to the realities of domestic violence.

It follows Sonia Romano, a mother of two, whose husband Dominic is severely abusive to her and their children.

The cast and crew of the movie Seven Times on location at Minden.

Properties in Ipswich were used in the filming, with Ms Sanguigno the city provided an ideal backdrop.

“The main locations, in Minden, Foggy Lookout Retreat gave us the property to film at,” she said.

“We were lucky to get that because we didn’t have funds.

“We had them pitch in, we had a school pitch in.

“We wanted to film in a community and Ipswich was the best place to do that.”

The film’s producer and lead actor Daniel James said being a part of the story was special to him and he hoped to bring awareness to the issue.

“I’ve known a lot of people who have been involved in domestic violence situation; it’s close to my heart because of that,” Mr James said.

“I’ve been there to support them, and it destroys their souls.

On the set of the film Seven Times.

“My hope for the short film is that they can walk out of it understanding and education.

“There needs to not be a stigma around it, there needs to be change from the ground up through the whole system, not just awareness.”

Ms Sanguigno hopes that by making the film and hopefully developing it into a television series, she can bring more conversation to changing the way domestic violence is viewed in Australia.

“The system has to change, its realistically what the film is for,” Ms Sanguigno said.

“They need to understand that it’s hard, and we need help, women and children need help, it’s not until the justice system changes that this cycle will stop repeating,” she said.

The film is in partnership with RizeUp Australia, an organisation devoted to helping women and children in situations of domestic violence, and West Bremer Radio.

Limelight Cinemas will be hosting a red-carpet premiere on July 18, with a Q&A portion where attendees can ask some of the production team and cast their questions about the film.

The premiere will also include a raffle, where all proceeds and $5 from every ticket purchased will be donated to RizeUp Australia.

To buy tickets to the premiere, go to: https://limelightcinemas.com.au/promotion/seven-times-premiere/