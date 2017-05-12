DV story plays out on stage

LESSONS LEARNED: Bremer High School students have been creating a play based around their studies of domestic violence.

THE Ipswich Domestic Violence Action Centre has set itself a mission to educate the next generation of young men and women, and it appears its message is being heard.

DVAC education officer Shinead Cunningham has worked with four Ipswich high schools since the start of the year, with students learning about various aspects of domestic violence and healthy relationships while devising an on-stage production to be performed in July.

Getting the message across to young men is a vital component of Ms Cunningham's job and one of the most pleasing results of her project has been the number of male students who have volunteered to take part.

From left: Jai Beaven, Brandon Barnett, Angel Pulalasi, Anya Talauega and Jayden McDonald. David Nielsen

At Bremer State High School, more than half the class in the Not Being Heard is no Reason for Silence production are boys.

"This project is very real and raw and at times confronting,” Ms Cunningham said.

"You have to respect the fact that some of these students may well have been victims of family violence at some stage.

"What I have found so far is that the students have been quite open in talking about it. Although they may not all be friends outside the classroom, when they come in here they respect each other.”

Bremer High Year 11 student Rory Beaven said he put up his hand for the production because he wanted to help change things for the better.

"Nobody deserves to be a victim of domestic violence,” he said. "It has been a lot of fun but you have to remember the reason you are here.”

Rory's classmate Sam Austen-Wilkins said learning about the prevalence of domestic and family violence in the community was eye-opening for him.

"The main thing I've learned is just how common it is in society and how it can affect people long-term,” he said. "It's more common than you think.”

DVAC's, Not Being Heard is no Reason for Silence, will star students from Ipswich, Bremer, and Lowood state high schools, as well as St Mary's College. Actors from OzPlays and Taboo will join the students as guest stars guest in the show, which will be performed at the Ipswich Civic Centre on July 28.

Go to ipswich civiccentre.com.au.