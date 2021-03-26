DV assault shows dark side of drug abuse

A man with long-term drug issues spat in his defacto’s face in one of a series of DV breaches. Picture: iStock

PSYCHOSIS caused by long-term illicit drug use was blamed as the trigger for a young man’s history of domestic violence, with an Ipswich magistrate saying his story was a sad example of why people should not smoke cannabis.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said the man’s mental health issues disproved the belief held by many young drug users that smoking cannabis was harmless.

The magistrate made his observation when sentencing a 33-year-old man for spitting into the face of his de facto partner, and for committing a series of breaches of a domestic violence protection order.

The man pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to domestic violence offences including contravening conditions of a release order in North Booval on March 7 last year (assault by spitting); four charges of contravening domestic violence protection orders; two charges of obstructing police; and possession of dangerous drugs.

Prosecutor Sergeant Molinaro said police were called to a woman’s home for a domestic violence incident.

It was reported the drug-affected man had locked himself out on a balcony while armed with what was believed to have been a knife.

The woman told officers that when she told the man to clean up his spilt coffee he spat at her, hitting her cheek.

A day later police were again called because the man had gone back to her house despite a no-contact order.

There had been other documented incidents including Facebook messages that caused her distress, Sgt Molinaro said.

Sgt Molinaro said the man had a background of illicit substance abuse, and his criminal history included a NSW conviction for assault causing bodily harm.

Legal Aid lawyer Laura Rouse said the man received a disability pension after being diagnosed with drug-induced schizophrenia when in his late teens.

She said his mental health was regulated but the incidents in June occurred when he took himself off medication and quickly became unwell.

“He was smoking cannabis heavily daily. He doesn’t recall a lot of the incidents,” Ms Rouse said.

The court heard the man’s brother intervened to get him back on medication.

“He now reports he is feeling well and not using drugs,” Ms Rouse said.

As a penalty she sought a six-month jail term immediately suspended for 18-months.

Mr Kinsella said it was apparent that the man falls in the grey zone of offending. If it was not for his mental health issues stemming from drug use he was unlikely to offend and come before the court.

“For teenagers who think that drugs don’t have an effect on their health and that it won’t happen to them, he could be the pin-up boy (proving that it does),” Mr Kinsella said.

“It is a shame to see you before the court. I wish we could get your story out for young people to realise.

“Spitting on someone is one of the most degrading acts you can do to a human being.

“You were arguing about spilt coffee and you spat on her, on her cheek.”

Mr Kinsella said the incidents including the flavour of language he used in messages were of concern and would attract a jail penalty.

He warned the man that his mental health issues would lose significance if he continued to offend.

The man was sentenced to three months jail, suspended for 18 months, and to a supervised 18-month probation order with programs to assist his rehabilitation.