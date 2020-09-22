DV accused refused bail a second time

A Gladstone man accused of domestic violence offending has been refused bail a second time.

A Gladstone man accused of several domestic violence offences had his bail refused on a second application to get out of custody in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

The man has been charged with six breaches of a domestic violence order, dangerous operation of a vehicle, obstructing police and breaches of bail.

Defence lawyer Brandon Selic said his client would be contesting some of the charges however would be pleading guilty to others.

This was Mr Selic's second application for the accused, reapplying due to receiving new evidence for the charges.

He told the court he found an address deemed as suitable by prosecution, away from the alleged victim's address.

Mr Selic said his client's alleged breaches of bail were for attending the alleged victim's address at her invitation.

"I advised him that was very stupid," Mr Selic said.

Police prosecution Kelvin Boyd said there was strong evidence against the accused.

"It's quite serious offending," Mr Boyd said.

Mr Boyd said the man was not in danger of serving too much time.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said the man was of unacceptable risk to be released on bail.

"I can't feel comfortable putting conditions around him that he's going to comply," Mr Manthey said.

The man's bail was refused and his matters will be back before the court on November 9.

