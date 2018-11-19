Dux looks forward to future, share tips for next seniors

SUCCESS: Tom Malcolm (centre) was awarded Dux of Ipswich Grammar School while Will Neumann (left) and Liam Cassidy (right) shared the runner-up prize.

SUCCESS: Tom Malcolm (centre) was awarded Dux of Ipswich Grammar School while Will Neumann (left) and Liam Cassidy (right) shared the runner-up prize.

IPSWICH Grammar School senior, Tom Malcolm, graduates high school with the prestige Bowen Prize of Dux.

Tom studied a range of difficult subjects throughout his senior year including English, chemistry, Japanese, mathematics C and mathematics B. With a core and continuous interest in physics.

"I've loved physics classes in my senior years,” he said

"Touching on topics ranging from electromagnets to astronomy to relativity meant there was never a dull moment and having a teacher passionate about physics as well all made for an amazing class.”

Tom intends to start a dual degree in science and computer science at the University of Queensland.

"I thought that a degree combining my love for maths, science and technology with the room for flexibility and development in the 21st century job scene would not only be practical, but interesting,” Tom said.

"It's sad to say goodbye to everyone, but at the same time it's incredibly liberating knowing that our whole lives are ahead of us, and I think everyone is excited to see where we'll all be in 10, 20, 50 years time.”

Although leaving his high school days behind him, Tom shares some wise words with next year's seniors.

"As much as grades and school work is crucial, don't overlook the importance of taking advantage of all the opportunities presented to you, whether at school or at home,” he said.

"Make the most of the time you have with friends, because before you realise it the end of grade 12 will hit you in the face and you'll be wondering where all the time went.”