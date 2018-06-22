Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Duty lawyers available for family law sittings next Friday

22nd Jun 2018 12:00 PM

A FREE family law legal advice service is available for people who are scheduled to appear at the visiting Federal Circuit Court in Ipswich on June 29.

Run by Legal Aid Queensland, the Family Court Duty Lawyer Service will be available from 9am at the Ipswich District Court, 43 Ellenborough St, Ipswich.

Legal Aid Queensland family law principal lawyer Suellan Walker-Munro said the duty lawyer service provided a legal lifeline to people representing themselves in family law matters.

"Our duty lawyers provide free legal information and advice, help fill out some forms and documents needed for that day in court and will also talk about eligibility for ongoing support from Legal Aid," Ms Walker-Munro said.

"The service is aimed at people who turn up for court for a session that day without having received any information or advice from a lawyer.

"Our duty lawyers will try to help these people get through their day in court and give them the information they need to better prepare for later court dates.

"Duty lawyers can only provide a basic service to help people through that day in court.

"The duty lawyers are not going to be able to take on case work or represent people in family law trials.

"Our duty lawyer service will go some of the way to helping people get through that first day before the court, but cannot replace the very important assistance a lawyer can provide in the days and weeks leading up to a court date."

Financially disadvantaged Queenslanders can get free legal information and advice from Legal Aid Queensland by calling 1300 65 11 88 (local call cost if you are calling from a landline) from anywhere in the state.

family law court ipswich court legal aid
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'State Govt told us to': Council funding staff legal fees

    premium_icon 'State Govt told us to': Council funding staff legal fees

    News AN IN-HOUSE legal assistance policy was created on a recommendation from the State Government, the council says.

    • 22nd Jun 2018 1:10 PM
    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Up to 200mm of rain in 24 hours: 'Things may get freaky'

    Weather Weather event not "locked in", but forecaster gives us a heads up

    Ipswich school now part of in CCC's Antoniolli investigation

    premium_icon Ipswich school now part of in CCC's Antoniolli investigation

    Council News Investigators spent several days at the school as part of its probe

    Police pose as girl in online chat with 'frisky' dad

    premium_icon Police pose as girl in online chat with 'frisky' dad

    Crime He also sent inappropriate images of himself

    • 22nd Jun 2018 1:00 PM

    Local Partners