A LNP preselection candidate for Andrew Laming’s seat of Bowman has been backed by Peter Dutton, because of their stand against ‘wokeism’.
Politics

Dutton backs candidate in Bowman preselection

by Matthew Killoran
17th Jun 2021 5:43 PM
PETER Dutton has thrown his support behind an LNP preselection candidate for Bowman promising to stand up against "wokeism" and Chinese government aggression.

Several candidates have been confirmed for the preselection contest which will take place on July 3.

The candidates include Redland Mayor Karen Williams, who is understood still to be attempting to clarify a citizenship issue.

 

Mr Dutton has written a letter of support for barrister Maggie Forrest, describing her as a "person of substance and integrity" with support from across the party.

Ms Forrest, in campaign material, described herself as a Christian and promoted the party as not standing for "grievance, special interest, tokenism and 'wokeism'".

"Bowman has not gone untouched by the creeping threat of Chinese aggression," Ms Forrest said in a promotional video sent to branch members.

"China's unprecedented trade tariffs have affected local businesses like Sirromet Wines … I stand ready to be an active voice in parliament in opposition to Chinese aggression.

"I will help preserve the special Redlands lifestyle through sustained growth whilst protecting our natural environment."

Senior LNP Minister Peter Dutton is supporting Maggie Green as a preselection candidate for Bowman. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman
Social Services Minister Anne Ruston and state opposition finance spokesman Jarrod Bleijie have also thrown their support behind Ms Forrest.

Other preselection candidates running include Property Council director of media and communications Henry Pike and Fran Ward.

Mr Laming announced he would not contest the next election after a series of allegations, which he apologised for but maintained he had done nothing wrong.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has previously been said to be backing a "strong female candidate" to run in the seat.

 

 

 

 

 

